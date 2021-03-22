With Reopening on the Horizon, Yext Launches #Back2Biz Program with Special Pricing to Help Boost Businesses

With Yext Listings, businesses can show up on approximately 200 of the top apps, maps, and services that customers use to search for them — from Google and Amazon Alexa to Facebook and Yelp. Additionally, they can make and communicate swift changes to their business information as restrictions change, including hours of operations for physical locations, updated COVID protocols, special "back to business" offers, and more with the click of a button. As businesses reopen and re-prioritize foot traffic, delivering accurate, up-to-date information on their search listings will ultimately help customers who are looking to transact be more confident, knowledgeable, and comfortable walking through the door.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on businesses, especially those in the food services, retail, and hospitality industries," said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. "With reopening on the horizon, now is the time for businesses to seize the tools and strategies that will jumpstart their foot traffic and keep them ahead of the competition. With Yext's #Back2Biz program, we're helping businesses cut costs so they can come back better and stronger than before."

Through the program, businesses that qualify can take advantage of special pricing for Listings for a limited time if they sign up between April 1st and June 30th. Yext is also helping qualified businesses working with other search providers switch easily to Listings with a contract buyout incentive. Businesses can sign up for the offer at www.yext.com/resources/back2biz .

For more information about Yext's #Back2Biz program, click here.

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, [email protected]

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yext.com

