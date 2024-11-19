With Rise in Healthcare Data Breaches, Compliancy Group Urges Organizations to Complete Their HIPAA Security Risk Assessments

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group reminds healthcare organizations of their obligation to complete their annual HIPAA security risk assessment.

HIPAA compliance largely depends on a security risk assessment (SRA) . By completing an SRA, healthcare organizations can be better prepared against cyberattacks and other security incidents.

From January to June 2024, 387 data breaches involving 500 or more records were reported to the Office for Civil Rights (OCR). This is an 8.4% increase compared to the first half of 2023 and a 9.3% increase compared to 2022. 301 of the 387 breaches were hacking incidents, accounting for 77.78% of the January to June total. The first half of the year saw 45.5 million patient records breached.

According to an IBM Security study, human error is a contributing factor in 95% of breaches. The most prevalent of these is clicking on an infected link or email attachment. Many breaches can be prevented with the right tools. The best way to prevent healthcare breaches is through risk assessments, employee training , and policies and procedures .

