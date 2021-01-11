With Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases, Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Players Focus on Strengthening Their Production Capabilities: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasopharyngeal swabs are gaining traction across worldwide healthcare sector owing to their ability to help in safe transfer of chlamydia, mycoplasma, and viruses. Generally, these samples are used for various research activities including traditional cell culture methods, molecular biology techniques, and diagnostic tests. Non-woven and foam tipped swabs are some of the products available in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market.

According to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global nasopharyngeal swabs market is likely to show growth at CAGR of ~2% throughout the assessment period of 2020 to 2030. The global nasopharyngeal swabs market was accounted for ~US$ 103 Mn in 2019.

Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market: Key Findings

With the onset of recent COVID-19 pandemic, the government bodies of many countries across the globe are taking initiatives to contain the spread of coronavirus. Owing to this factor, there is significant growth in number of tests performed to confirm if an individual is infected with coronavirus. This scenario has created prominent demand opportunities for vendors working in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market.

With sudden increase in number of COVID-19 tests performed per day, major players operating in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market are experiencing towering demands for their products. As a result, they are growing focus toward strengthening their production activities and fulfill the rising demand for nasopharyngeal swabs from all across the globe. This scenario signifies that the global nasopharyngeal swabs market will expand at rapid pace in the forthcoming years.

Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market: Leading Segments

North America was dominant region in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market during 2019.

Asia Pacific nasopharyngeal swabs market is projected to show growth at a higher CAGR during 2020–2030. One of the key factors for this scenario is the presence of emerging economies such as India and China in this region.

Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market: Growth Boosters

To get accurate outcomes of test performed for COVID-19, the technique of specimen collection plays significant role. Owing to this factor, CDC has suggested the use of nasopharyngeal swabs to collect the test samples for COVID-19 testing. This factor is working as a key driver for the expansion of the global nasopharyngeal swabs market.

At present, nasopharyngeal swabs are in high demand across various end-users such as diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and clinics. As a result, the global nasopharyngeal swabs market is expected to gather promising demand opportunities in the years ahead.

Many players operating in the nasopharyngeal swabs market are growing investments in research and development activities. They are developing self-collected swabs and nasal turbinate swabs, which are found to be helpful in effectual collection of the coronavirus with saliva. Owing to all these efforts, the global nasopharyngeal swabs market is likely to demonstrate upward revenues curve in the forthcoming years.

Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market: Well-Established Participants

Some key participants of the nasopharyngeal swabs market are:

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Titan Biotech Ltd.

Medical Wire & Equipment

Miraclean Technology Co., Ltd.

COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

YOCON Biology

Puritan Medical Products

VIRCELL S.L.

Trinity Biotech

Quidel Corporation

