With Sales Momentum Accelerating, Cyngn 'On Track' to Sell More in Q1 Than in All of 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today announced continued commercial momentum for its autonomous vehicle solutions, driven by expanding customer deployments, increased utilization across existing sites, and accelerating sales activity entering 2026. According to Marty Petratis, Cyngn's VP of Sales, the company is on track to sell more in Q1 of 2026 than all of last year based on current bookings and pipeline.

Your highest-paid forklift operators shouldn’t spend their day “commuting” between departments. With our autonomous tugger handling the long-distance pallet transport, forklift drivers stay in their seat and do the value-added work, workers stop chasing materials and stay at their stations, and supervisors shift from chaos to consistency.

Cyngn has seen a steady build in customer demand as enterprise manufacturers move from pilots into production deployments of its DriveMod Tugger. These deployments typically begin by automating a single repetitive material transport route within a facility. Once reliability and operational value are demonstrated, customers frequently expand autonomy into additional workflows, routes, and vehicles across the same site.

"This is the natural progression of capital equipment adoption in industrial environments," said Petratis. "Enterprise manufacturers require time to evaluate operational fit, establish internal budgets, and secure capital approvals. What we are now seeing is the result of those processes completing across several major customers."

The company's commercial progress follows a period of platform and deployment activity. In 2025, Cyngn tripled the number of DriveMod Tuggers ordered compared to the prior year. Autonomous activity across customer facilities also expanded substantially as deployments matured, with total autonomous operating time increasing more than 113% in the second half of the year.

Cyngn has also continued to advance its technical foundation. The company recently announced progress in its collaboration with NVIDIA through the development of a simulation environment built on NVIDIA Isaac Sim, enabling faster validation of new autonomy capabilities and accelerating the timeline from development to commercial deployment.

Cyngn attributes this improvement to the rapid internal adoption of automation and AI-enabled workflows across its operations, which have allowed teams to scale output without necessarily expanding headcount.

"We are seeing the impact of applying automation not just in our customers' facilities, but inside Cyngn as well," said Petratis. "Our teams are able to move faster, execute more activity and support more opportunities."

Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technology continues to be deployed across industrial environments including manufacturing plants and distribution facilities, where repetitive internal logistics workflows are prime candidates for automation. Cyngn continues to focus on scaling deployments of its DriveMod Tugger platform and expanding the role of autonomous vehicles in everyday industrial operations.

"It's an exciting time," said Petratis. "2026 is already shaping up to be a great year."

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers.

Investor Contact:

Natalie Russell

CFO

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Luke Renner

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Where to Find Cyngn:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Cyngn