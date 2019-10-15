With Sick Season Approaching, Theraflu® Expands #1 Hot Liquid Cold and Flu Treatment Portfolio* With Targeted Cough Relief Treatment

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare today announced a new product innovation with the launch of Theraflu Cough Relief, a new hot liquid remedy to treat cough and chest congestion.

New Theraflu Cough Relief contains a 2-in-1 formulation for effective relief of dry and wet cough in a warm soothing liquid. The powerful medicine comes in a fast dissolving powder that fights irritating coughs and thins mucus to relieve chest congestion without a prescription. Theraflu Cough Relief is the newest addition to the hot liquid cold and flu treatment product line.

Theraflu Multi-Symptom Severe Cold Hot Liquid Powder

With consumers increasingly integrating sensorial experiences into their wellness routine, Theraflu offers a variety of hot liquid powder products as a way for cold and flu sufferers to treat their symptoms. A steamy mug of Theraflu delivers powerful relief while soothing the cold or flu sufferer.

"We know that if you are not feeling your best it can be difficult to power through the day," said Latisha Tillie, Senior Brand Manager of Theraflu. "We want to make it easier for consumers this cold and flu season by delivering relief when they need it most. To help do so, we're giving away free Theraflu sick kits in five major cities for two days at the start of cold and flu season."

Residents of New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco are eligible to receive a free sick kit from October 16 at 12:00pm EST to October 17 at 8:00pm EST. Through a partnership with consumer sampling platform, Fooji, fans who tweet #FeelTheRelief + [the sneeze emoji] to @Theraflu will receive a link to sign up for a free on-demand delivery.**

With each free delivery, participants will receive a curated kit with soothing sick day essentials including full-size Theraflu products, chicken noodle soup, cough drops, disinfecting wipes and more. For more information on the giveaway, follow-along with @Theraflu and #FeelTheRelief on Twitter.

Theraflu Cough Relief is now available online and at major retail stores nationwide. To learn more about Theraflu products and how to relieve cold and flu symptoms, visit www.theraflu.com or follow Theraflu on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

Our Consumer Healthcare business combines science and consumer insights to create innovative everyday health care brands. We build world-class brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory, skin health, nutrition and digestive health.

Our purpose is to help more people around the world to do more, feel better and live longer with everyday healthcare products. We have a heritage that goes back over 160 years. We market some of the world's most loved healthcare brands, including Sensodyne, Theraflu, Excedrin, Nicorette and NicoDerm CQ, FLONASE, and TUMS. These brands are successful in over 100 countries around the world because they all show our passion for quality, guaranteed by science. They are inspired by the real wants and needs of the millions of people who walk into pharmacies, supermarkets, market stalls and go online all over the world every day and choose.

*Based on IRI Sales data as of 5/12/19

**Packages are sent to the first 1,000 customers who have addresses within one of the five participating cities while supplies last (200 sick kits per city).

