With Six Best Buy Models, Toyota Is Most Awarded Brand

"Toyota offers 17 distinct models for 2021, so they have something in most every category. We found six of those vehicles to be among the very best in those segments," said Publisher Tom Appel, who led the editors' selection process for this year's list. Among Toyota's 2021 Best Buy picks is the all-new Venza midsize crossover.

The complete list of Consumer Guide Automotive 2021 Best Buy Awards can be viewed at consumerguide.com/best-buys. And watch for the Consumer Guide® Automotive 2021 Car & Truck Best Buys magazine on newsstands nationwide now.

Listen to a complete rundown of this year's Best Buys on Episode 57 of the Consumer Guide Car Stuff Podcast, available for download on all major podcast platforms.

Since 1967, Consumer Guide Automotive's award-winning editorial team has used a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process to identify the vehicles worthy of serious consideration by consumers. The editors utilize objective criteria, such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value, to assess each vehicle.

The key to Consumer Guide Automotive's annual Best Buy Awards is the careful evaluation of every aspect of each vehicle as it relates to consumers' real-world driving experience. It is this thoroughness that leads consumers to check Consumer Guide Automotive reviews before buying a new vehicle.

Consumer Guide's editorial team drives more than 100,000 miles every year evaluating what these vehicles do well—and what they don't. Whether it is driving through the city, on highways, in rural areas, on long trips, or simply picking up the kids at school, these vehicles are tested in the same way that typical car buyers would use their vehicles.

Complete reviews of the winning vehicles, as well as other pertinent information for in-market car buyers, can be found at consumerguide.com. For a daily dose of automotive news, test-drive reviews, humor, and history, visit the CG Daily Drive blog at blog.consumerguide.com.

ABOUT CONSUMER GUIDE AUTOMOTIVE

Since 1967, Consumer Guide has published authoritative, objective reviews of new and used cars and trucks. Consumer Guide's singular focus is to make car shopping easier for consumers. Consumer Guide editors provide professional, unbiased evaluations of nearly 1500 new and used vehicles as well as expert shopping advice and insightful automotive editorials. Consumer Guide is based in Morton Grove, IL. It is published by Publications International, Ltd.

