With Six-Figure Ad Buy, CRES Urges Passage of Growing Climate Solutions Act in U.S. House

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) today unveiled a six-figure advertising campaign thanking the U.S. Senate for passing the Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA) by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 92-8 and urged the U.S. House of Representatives to quickly follow suit.

"The Growing Climate Solutions Act sets up a new way for farmers to harvest carbon credits along with their crops—credits that can be sold on voluntary exchanges to companies who have pledged impressive sustainability goals that they can't achieve without offsetting their emissions," said Heather Reams, Executive Director of CRES. "CRES applauds the 92 Senators who voted to pass the GCSA, and particularly Indiana's Senator Mike Braun and his team who worked so tirelessly to ensure such a success. To express our gratitude, we've launched an ad campaign including our first ever Wall Street Journal ad and digital commercials in the style of a summer blockbuster movie trailer, featuring the GCSA's new champions in the climate battle: America's farmers. We urge the U.S. House of Representatives to swiftly pass this legislation that is a free-market win for agriculture producers, businesses, and the climate."

The campaign encourages readers and viewers to visit GrowingClimateSolutions.com to learn more about the bill, sign a petition to urge their Representative to vote "yes," and view all of the ads. Videos thanking Republican Senators Boozman (Ark.), Braun (Ind.), Cassidy (La.), Cornyn (Texas), Crapo (Idaho), Ernst (Iowa), Grassley (Iowa), Portman (Ohio), Romney (Utah), Rounds (S.D.), Thune (S.D.), and Young (Ind.) will run online in their respective states, and the full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal appeared in today's morning print edition.

"Along with an extensive digital video campaign thanking several Republican Senators who helped get the bipartisan legislation over the finish line," Reams continued, "One message that the ad in the Wall Street Journal makes abundantly clear is that substantial climate action is achievable in Washington with overwhelming Republican support when legislators focus on the solutions instead of politicking. One glance at the ad and it's evident that with the GCSA there are more 'R's' after Senators names than 'D's.' To Republicans, this comes as no surprise. Even though America's farmers, ranchers, and foresters have been environmental stewards for generations, but have largely been left out of the climate conversation—despite the serious consequences our changing climate can have on their livelihood. The GCSA is commonsense, free-market climate legislation that delivers actionable solutions instead of expensive rhetoric."

This January, CRES released the results of a national survey of more than 1,050 registered voters that gauged support for various climate change and clean energy proposals and concepts. The survey revealed that 74% of voters approve of financial incentives for agricultural producers to increase sustainable farming practices with 77% of voters supporting the creation of a voluntary carbon market for farmers.

On Friday, Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) and Heather Reams penned a joint op-ed in USA TODAY celebrating the more than 60 Republican members of Congress who recently launched the Conservative Climate Caucus to provide leadership in America's fight against climate change. The op-ed also emphasizes that conservatives in Congress tackling environmental challenges—like their work to pass the Growing Climate Solutions Act—is in no way new.

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) engages Republican policymakers and the public about responsible, conservative solutions to address our nation's energy, economic, and environmental security while increasing America's competitive edge. For more information, visit www.citizensfor.com .

