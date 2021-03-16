With Spring Training Around the Corner, ZetrOZ Systems' sam® Sport is the Ideal Solution for Injury Recovery Without Surgery

TRUMBULL, Conn., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring training, a baseball tradition nearly old as the game itself, is an exciting time for fans, players and everyone that loves the game. Surfacing after a long winter and an even longer time away from the game due to the pandemic means an increased opportunity for potential injuries. Developed by ZetrOZ Systems, the Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®) Wearable Ultrasound has helped athletes at the collegiate level and all the way up to the professional level recover from muscle injuries without the need for surgery, and be back on the field within weeks.

ZetrOZ Systems

According to Dr. George Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems, "Organizations at nearly every level have seen the effects of sam® Sport, and its ability to help athletes recover from and manage pain quickly and effectively without the need for surgery. It's critical that for all our athletes, and especially those still early in their athletic careers, to avoid surgery when possible; repeated surgeries can impact an athlete's performance further down in their career, and possibly even affect their quality of life afterward."

sam® Sport is an FDA-cleared bio regenerative, wearable medical device that helps reduce pain associated with tendon, ligament, and muscle injuries. sam® effectively treats over 35% of tendon, ligament, and muscle injuries without surgery, helping athletes at every level get relief from pain.

Long duration continuous ultrasound therapy accelerates natural healing at the molecular level; utilizing sustained acoustic medicine as a low-intensity continuous therapy allows patients to accelerate the natural process of healing by inhibiting inflammation, and increasing the rate of tissue regeneration, angiogenesis, and nutrient exchange.

Professional Major League Baseball teams along with dozens of sports and athletic programs from universities around the country have shared their positive experiences with sam® Sport, its ease of use, and its ability to help athletes recover from injuries from the comfort of home.

To learn more about ZetrOZ and its sam® line of products, visit samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

Media Contact:

Ledora Brown

[email protected]

www.Newswire.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE ZetrOZ Systems