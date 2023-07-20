With sustainable strategy as the core of operations, DFI assists BenQ Qisda Group in passing the international ISO certification for sustainability

TAIPEI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With sustainable strategy as their core of operations and the global leader in embedded solutions, DFI supported their parent company BenQ Qisda Group at this year's Computex 2023 to become the first and only exhibitor with international ISO certification in sustainability. The 5G smart pole solution, which helps to save energy and reduce carbon emissions for the global transportation field, was also highly recognized.

The "ISO20121 Sustainable Event Management" provides the global management standard for event sustainability. DFI is one of the 30 sustainable partners of BenQ Qisda Group to participate in the initiative and practice of green exhibitions.

In recent years, DFI has focused on sustainability strategies and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They have outlined the five development axes "Green Products", "Green Operations", "Green Supply Chain", "Social Responsibility", and "Financial Performance".

DFI has made advancements in both their products and production. The new Taoyuan factory's production line has been upgraded intelligently to save 20% in energy consumption and reduce production costs by 30% for more than a year. Over 90% of products are made of parts that are easily recycled and reused. DFI has also used their technologies to implement corporate social responsibility.

In 2022, they won the Electronic Information Manufacturing Bronze Award at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and ranked among the England Financial Times' top 500 high-growth Asia-Pacific companies.

DFI's President Alexander Su stated, "DFI will work with partners from all over the world to meet their goal of building a low-carbon, sustainable home. We will continue promoting the ISO50001 international energy management certification and deliver better customer services."

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is among the top 3 IPC providers of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in various markets, including Industrial Automation, Medical, Gaming, Transportation, Energy, Mission-Critical, and Retail.

