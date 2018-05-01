With SVP of Sales and Operations Hire, Gemini Data Strengthens Executive Team, Looks to Deepen Channel Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Data announced today that it has hired Jon Jung as SVP of sales and operations. Jung will report to Tony Ayaz, Gemini Data's CEO, and will be tasked with ramping up direct and channel sales at the company and improving and building out the company's sales and operations. He joins after successful, long-term tenures at enterprise heavyweights AppDynamics and Splunk.

"My passion is working at promising companies with large potential to reach scale and succeed," said Jung. "There is a significant, far-reaching opportunity to help more organizations take advantage of their data investments through the Continuous Data Analysis technology that Gemini has pioneered. The company has great potential for growth, and I can't wait to get started working with Tony, Bob and the rest of the world-class team at Gemini."

Jung has more than 15 years experience in enterprise software, with a particular focus in scaling sales and operations teams. Before Gemini Data, Jung was vice president of sales operations at AppDynamics, which was acquired by Cisco during his tenure. Before that, Jung was at Splunk where he was director of sales operations and worked at the company from startup through its successful IPO.

"Building a great enterprise technology company is more than just building a great product, it's about building an amazing leadership team," said Tony Ayaz, CEO and co-founder of Gemini Data. "Jon's pedigree speaks for itself. Beyond his expertise and resume, he shares our passion for winning, a commitment to customers and the vision that organizations need help deriving meaning and value from their data investments. He'll have an immediate impact building on our growth and customer adoption to-date."

Jon joins at an important inflection point in Gemini Data's growth. The company works with leading global organizations, has more than doubled its customer count each year for the past three years, and has built partnerships and technology integrations with best-in-class data platform and enterprise technology leaders.

About Gemini Data

Gemini Data is the pioneer of Continuous Data Analysis, a breakthrough technology that transforms data into knowledge through machine reasoning. Gemini's technology enables businesses to gain awareness, accelerate analysis with AI, and simplify management of big data platforms. Gemini is designed for modern architectures leveraging big data platforms needing to reduce complexity in the cloud or on premises. Gemini Data is led by experts from Splunk, AppDynamics, and ArcSight. Find more information at geminidata.com or follow us on Twitter @geminidataco.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-svp-of-sales-and-operations-hire-gemini-data-strengthens-executive-team-looks-to-deepen-channel-partnerships-300639892.html

SOURCE Gemini Data

Related Links

http://geminidata.com

