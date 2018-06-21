With the Dog Days of Summer near, New York's Hotel Pennsylvania Offers Early Booking Special as it 'Paw'pares for the 2019 Westminster Dog Show

To help dog show competitors get a jump on bookings, the Hotel is offering a limited time 'Dog Days of Summer' Offer – guests that book by July 31st for next years Dog Show dates can save up to 50% off (non-refundable, non-cancellable, advance purchase required). This exclusive Dog Show special can be booked through hotelpenn.com.

The Groups, Junior Showmanship Finals and important Best In Show will be held at Madison Square Garden, directly across the street from Hotel Pennsylvania. Only the Breed judging and benching will take place at Piers 92/94. The Westminster Kennel Club has arranged exclusive shuttle buses to transport exhibitors, guests and spectators directly from Hotel Pennsylvania to Piers 92/94 throughout each day – visit www.hotelpenn.com for details.



"It's never too early to get ready for the Westminster Dog Show, and we look forward to welcoming all Westminster VIP's (Very Important Pooches) to New York," said Gene Nicotra, General Manager/All Dogs' Best Friend at New York's Hotel Pennsylvania. "Our 'paw'fect location and exclusive 'paw'menities are a treat for Westminster hopefuls and fans alike."

New York's Hotel Pennsylvania is the only hotel for Westminster competitors and they know it. From hosting 'pup'tual Westminster wedding ceremonies to the annual star-studded Pet Fashion Show, the 'Five-Paw' hotel always goes the extra mile. To prepare for this special event, the hotel is setting up a variety of exclusive onsite events and amenities to coincide with the Show exclusively for guests, including:

The exclusive Room To Groom S'paw' , the largest in-door doggie spa in all of New York , which offers canines everything they need to get ready for the Show: bathing tubs, dog grooming area, exercise/fitness area, and an in-house relieving area.

, the largest in-door doggie spa in all of , which offers canines everything they need to get ready for the Show: bathing tubs, dog grooming area, exercise/fitness area, and an in-house relieving area. Direct shuttle bus service exclusively for Dog Show exhibitors and spectators from the Hotel to Piers 92/94 each day (courtesy of Westminster).

exclusively for Dog Show exhibitors and spectators from the Hotel to Piers 92/94 each day (courtesy of Westminster). A welcome package and treats for Westminster guests.

for Westminster guests. Exclusive Progressive Dog Club events.

events. The 2019 New York Pet Fashion Show .

. Our exclusive on-site Doggie Concierge.

…and so much more! Visit www.hotelpenn.com for full details.

New York's Hotel Pennsylvania is offering unbeatable room rates and packages for Westminster guests. Guests that book a 2019 WKC Dog Show stay in advance will enjoy savings of up to 50% off plus perks for their dog. Regular Dog Show rates start at $149 (non-refundable) for two adults and up to 4 dogs (includes potty area access) and $129 without pets (non-refundable). To stay at the host hotel where all the Westminster Dog Show action happens, contact 212-736-5000 (locally), 800-223-8585 (toll-free) or visit http://www.hotelpenn.com today.

Westminster is the oldest, continuous sporting event in America, with the exception of the Kentucky Derby. The Dog Show is the most prestigious of National Dog Shows and has been held every year despite power shortages, hazardous weather conditions, economic depressions and World Wars.

About New York's Hotel Pennsylvania

Since 1919, New York's Hotel Pennsylvania has been host to millions of visitors to Manhattan, more than any other hotel in the world. The hotel is one of only two hotels in Manhattan to earn the prestigious ENERGY STAR award, which exemplifies superior energy performance and efficiency. With 1,700 rooms and over 90,000 square feet of function and adjacent exhibit space, the hotel's location on 7th Avenue at 33rd Street is conveniently located to the Midtown business district and within walking distance to many of Manhattan's famed tourist attractions, including Times Square, the Theater District and the Empire State Building. Directly across from Penn Station and with most major subway lines within one block makes getting to and around Manhattan exceptionally easy. Reservations can be made on-line at www.hotelpenn.com or by calling 212-736-5000 or toll-free at 800-223-8585. The World's Most Popular Hotel is a registered trademark of New York's Hotel Pennsylvania.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-the-dog-days-of-summer-near-new-yorks-hotel-pennsylvania-offers-early-booking-special-as-it-pawpares-for-the-2019-westminster-dog-show-300670423.html

SOURCE New York's Hotel Pennsylvania

Related Links

http://www.hotelpenn.com

