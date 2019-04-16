With the Launch of FLEX at Target, Everyone Can Help Design The Future of Period Products

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An emerging brand is breathing new life into the period aisle at Target. FLEX—a brand known for its unconventional period products and its fervent online customers—is now available at Target stores nationwide.

In addition to the launch, the Company announced that it is opening its private research arm to the public for the first time. The Flex Company has quietly been working with its online customers for years on research and development of its products. The Flex Company's partnership with Target marks a turning point for accessibility in period product innovation. Now a national base of people will have a chance for their voices to be heard and shape the future of their own health.

Target has made significant changes in the past month by bringing new brands to "feminine care," a gendered, antiquated aisle that has been dreaded by shoppers for decades. The Flex Company has carved out an exceptionally unique space within this category by deeply investing in true product innovation for all people.

Before launching in Target, FLEX's direct-to-consumer (DTC) model allowed the brand to listen to customers in real-time. Hundreds of thousands of customer insights inform every part of the Company's strategy, most notably in the research and development of its bespoke products. When the Company realized the power of their passionate user base, it channeled the feedback into a trusted, private customer research community who call themselves The Uterati.

The Uterati™ research group has led to tangible product innovation and updates. It's also a community that has created a safe space to ask challenging questions and share experiences—a difficult task in a world that has shamed periods for centuries. The community is prompting critical thought and encouraging its members to demand more from all period products.

The Flex Company chose Target as a strategic partner to diversify The Uterati, expanding its research by inviting a new breadth of people to dramatically improve the future of menstrual health.

As a result, it is beginning to change how people think about their period week by creating products never before seen by the category. FLEX also invests a great deal into educating customers how to use their products and provides extensive customer support—the digital version of having a coach on the other side of the bathroom door.

Customers were also heavily consulted during the design process of Company's newest product, FLEX Cup™, which will make its debut at Target this week. FLEX Cup™ is the only menstrual cup in the world with a patented design that makes it as simple to remove as pulling a tampon string. FLEX Cup™'s inclusive design was inspired by inventor Jane Hartman Adamé, who was unable to remove her menstrual cup due to her loss of mobility in her early 20's after the onset of a rare, debilitating genetic connective tissue disorder, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

"I started The Flex Company, because I felt that I was being ignored—I was told by doctors and society that uncomfortable periods were just a part of life and to accept it. It wasn't until I found the courage to talk about my own struggles that heard from countless people that I wasn't alone in my suffering and frustration," said Lauren Schulte Wang, founder and CEO of The Flex Company. "This is why listening to customers is the number one priority for me. We invest in R&D because it allows us to make truly unique period products that improve people's lives every day. Thanks to our partnership with Target, more people will have access to our breakthrough technologies and we'll be able to expand our range of listening and continue to create products that impact lives," adds Wang.

The FLEX product line, including FLEX™ Discs and the FLEX Cup™ are available at Target stores nationwide.

ABOUT THE FLEX COMPANY

The Flex Company creates innovative products that are better for women's health and the environment. The Company is known for its differentiated period products, including its namesake FLEX™ Disc, Softdisc®, and the FLEX Cup™. The Flex Company is based in Venice, California, and exclusively manufactures its patented products in the United States and in Canada. Its products are sold online and through major retailers in the United States. Led by founder & CEO, Lauren Schulte Wang, The Flex Company team is working to create life-changing experiences through the products they make and conversations they spark. Learn more at flexfits.com.

