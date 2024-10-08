With the Launch of Galileo™ Professional, The Josh Bersin Company Empowers HR Professionals, Consultants, and Leaders with Personal AI Capabilities

Affordable entry-level version of AI-enabled HR expert assistant now available

Galileo Professional offers many of the same features as Galileo Enterprise, and access to IP valued at thousands of dollars in separate licenses

News comes as Workday confirms integration of Galileo with its HCM platform

Galileo to be supported by Success Center showcasing best practice and how to use AI in the context of HR

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company , the world's most trusted human capital advisory firm, today announces the launch of Galileo ™ Professional , a low-cost subscription version of the company's groundbreaking AI-powered expert assistant, tailored for individuals and small teams.

Galileo Professional gives every HR professional access to enterprise-scale tools, data, research, and AI capabilities to "supercharge" their work and career. The offering unlocks decades of Josh Bersin Company's research and analysis, including benchmark data, skills data, economic data, global country work practices, vendor analysis, and hundreds of real-world case studies.

Galileo Professionals also integrates with some of the largest HR suites in the market. This includes Workday, which recently announced that The Josh Bersin Company has been designated an Innovation Partner. The partnership entails plans to integrate Galileo into the Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) solution.

Powered by Sana's AI-driven adaptive learning platform, Galileo is a powerful tool to accelerate and enhance the work of all professionals, built on 25 years of Josh Bersin Company research, case studies, benchmarks, and market insights, along with curated content from trusted partners.

As a result, Galileo is becoming the go-to solution for Global 2000 companies seeking a Gen AI natural language interface to support HR teams at the enterprise level. It enables HR professionals to quickly find answers to critical questions such as:

How do I create development plans for new hires and emerging leaders?

What can I do to improve retention, engagement, and productivity?

How can I enhance recruitment, interview, and sourcing processes?

The launch of Galileo Professional is a significant step, not only for corporations but for individuals. In the words of The Josh Bersin Company CEO Josh Bersin, it becomes "the essential briefcase" that every HR professional brings to work. Galileo Professional users will receive full access to the same comprehensive range of Galileo research, articles, tools, videos, and podcasts as Enterprise users. Additionally, Galileo communicates and translates content in 120+ languages.

Galileo Professional will be supported by a new resource—the Galileo Success Center™ (GSC)—designed to help HR professionals, consultants, and vendors understand and effectively use Generative AI in their day-to-day roles, whether they are HR professionals, recruiters, L&D leaders, CHROs, or Talent Acquisition specialists. Consultants, vendors, and investors will also find enormous value in Galileo Professional because it offers access to over 25 years of Josh Bersin Company research.

While the Galileo Success Center (GSC) is focused on the effective use of Galileo, much of the best practice shared will be valuable across Generative AI as a whole. The GSC provides access to The Josh Bersin Company's mobile micro-learning course on maximizing the potential of Generative AI, a structured framework for using Gen AI, and instructional videos showcasing use cases for applying Gen AI to HR tasks.

Professional users will have the ability to upload their own content, such as project work, hiring guides, job descriptions, and powerpoint, excel, audio, or video files. Galileo Professional instantly adds this content to the Bersin corpus, providing personalized advice on their HR needs and building RFPs, checklists, development plans, and more. With advanced cybersecurity features, users' information is safeguarded with complete privacy. Additionally, email technical support will be available to assist with any issues.

Galileo Enterprise customers enjoy these features plus enterprise-grade support for privacy and security reviews, single sign-on, advanced content sharing, and access to The Josh Bersin Company's consulting services. They also gain exclusive access to researchers, member-only events, hosted forums, and more.

With these announcements, Galileo is poised to become the essential problem-solving and professional development tool for HR practitioners around the world.

Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, says:

"HR professionals should view Galileo Professional and the Galileo Success Center as two powerful tools that offer immediate, on-demand access to the world's most trusted HR advisors.

"With Professional you're getting ChatGPT-level simplicity and access to a wealth of resources, including a global skills and employment trends database, detailed benchmarking metrics, and leadership models from highly respected companies—resources that would otherwise cost hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

"And I wouldn't be surprised if, in a few years, having access to Galileo Professional will set you apart as an exceptional HR professional, showing that you're highly informed and up to date with everything happening in the world of HR.

Those interested in purchasing Galileo for themselves, their team, or their organization should visit www.joshbersin.com/galileo for more information.

