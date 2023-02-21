With the Launch of its Latest Mobile App Feature for Marketers, Bloomreach Opens a New Communication Channel Between Brands and Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced the launch of the app inbox, a mobile messaging tool from Bloomreach Engagement that creates a versatile new communication channel within the mobile app experience. A customizable message center where brands can send and store notifications, the app inbox allows customers to access content in real-time or return to messages at their leisure. It further expands mobile messaging features already available in Bloomreach Engagement, empowering marketers to drive more opportunities for mobile engagement and revenue while offering even better experiences for shoppers.

Mobile apps have become a regular part of today's customer journey, with worldwide app downloads growing annually since 2016. As shoppers increasingly turn to brands' apps for browsing, comparing, and purchasing, this channel presents a substantial opportunity for marketers — which they can maximize through the app inbox. With an average open rate of more than 22% , app inbox messages outperform the 5% open rate for mobile push notifications.

"The mobile app has become a prominent channel in every marketing strategy, and we wanted to ensure Bloomreach Engagement customers could maximize that channel to its fullest potential," said Michal Novovesky, General Manager and Head of Product, Bloomreach Engagement. "The app inbox will give marketers a non-intrusive way to deliver personalized content for every customer — even customers that have opted out of push notifications. It's yet another way to fuel a personalized, omnichannel marketing strategy with Bloomreach Engagement."

The ability to store messages within the app inbox makes it an impactful tool for reaching the entire mobile audience. Shoppers can read messages in real-time but can also return to their inbox as they see fit, allowing them to save promotions or announcements for a more relevant time. And since messages are sent in a non-intrusive way, directly to the inbox, campaigns also reach customers that have opted out of push notifications. Marketers can assign expiration periods to messages, allowing them to control how long the message remains in the inbox for users to see. Ultimately, the app inbox becomes a place of continuous customer engagement, offering ongoing communication that drives value for customers and measurable results for marketers.

Bloomreach Engagement is helping marketers from leading brands around the world to drive measurable results with their mobile app marketing strategies. Visit the Bloomreach website to learn more.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

