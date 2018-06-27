Measure, record, share, take and label photos on project sites, collaborate with vendors and clients, create floor plans, manage contacts, and store all of your information in the cloud, all while working on-site from the convenience of your Android phone. Available now in Google Play, the 3Dazer app can be downloaded and can start to be used immediately. The laser can be ordered online at www.3Dazer.com.

"Through our research, we found that the majority of individuals in the construction industry use the Android smartphone, as opposed to IOS," said James Shun, President of Laurel at Sunset, parent company of 3Dazer, "so the introduction of a laser measurement device and project management app for Android devices was extremely necessary."

One major advantage of the 3Dazer laser measuring device and app is that all files are stored in a cloud, making them easily accessible from a phone or computer, and retrievable if construction professionals damage their phone on the job site.

The 3Dazer app has already proven its value and efficiency, winning a Bronze Stevie Award at the 2018 American Business Awards earlier this month.

About 3Dazer: 3Dazer, owned by Laurel At Sunset, is a hybrid project management app and precision measurement tool that is useful for the fast-paced home improvement industry.

Media Contact:

Julie Leffler

Big Hype Marketing and PR

888.855.6738

Julie@BigHypeMarketing.com





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-the-launch-of-numerous-new-smartphone-laser-measuring-devices-3dazer-launches-the-only-laser-measuring-device--project-management-app-for-android-phones-300672966.html

SOURCE 3Dazer

Related Links

http://www.3Dazer.com

