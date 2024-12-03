With the launch of Regener-Eyes's new preservative-free bottles with back flow prevention, the company voluntarily recalls their previous bottles

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regener-Eyes LLC, the distributors of Regener-Eyes Professional Strength and Regener-Eyes LITE, recently launched their new preservative-free bottles with back flow prevention. The previous bottle design did not provide backflow prevention. After consulting with physicians and industry experts, Regener-Eyes developed and launched this improved bottle design. "We have listened to feedback from physicians and patients nationwide. Regener-Eyes is trusted by many, and as a company, we are committed to addressing that feedback and making the necessary changes to ensure the safety and efficacy of our products," stated a company spokesperson.

"Following last week's discussion with the FDA, we are confident that our new preservative-free bottles meet the standards for back flow prevention for preservative free multi-dose bottles, and we are voluntarily recalling any remaining stock of the previous bottles. Ensuring the satisfaction and safety of our patients and physicians is of utmost importance, and we believe this recall is the appropriate course of action for the company."

Regener-Eyes new ophthalmic multidose bottles with back flow prevention avoids the need for preservatives in our formulations. It is designed to avoid bacterial contamination over treatment duration. It's PureFlow Technology guarantees the integrity of the system. This new bottle features a one-way valve that ensures no contaminated liquid can be re-introduced into the container after a drop has been dispensed.

If you have any of the previous bottles or any questions please contact us at 877-206-0706 or via email at [email protected]

