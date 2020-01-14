With The New Decade, Canon Explorers Of Light Program Introduces New Talent And Honors Legends Of Photography

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagery is powerful, it can elicit emotions, reinvigorate memories and forever capture new ones. The Explorers of Light (EOL) program created by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, showcases industry leading photographers who leverage Canon products to see and capture the most evocative images of our time. Today, five new Explorers of Light are revealed from an assortment of genres, as well as Canon Legends, a new program that honors photographers who have broken barriers and lead the way within the photographic community.

Pushing the boundaries of creativity and discovering what is possible with Canon equipment, the newly introduced EOLs are:

Landscape Photographer – Erin Babnik

About Erin: Known internationally as a leading photographic artist, educator, writer, and speaker, Erin's ambitious and expressive style of landscape photography brings together an unusual integration of adventurous exploration, progressive techniques, and formal education in the arts. In her writing and public speaking, Erin explores topics with a unique blend of art history philosophical, and instructional ideas, an approach that has made her one of the most influential voices among the current generation of landscape photographers.

Known internationally as a leading photographic artist, educator, writer, and speaker, Erin's ambitious and expressive style of landscape photography brings together an unusual integration of adventurous exploration, progressive techniques, and formal education in the arts. In her writing and public speaking, Erin explores topics with a unique blend of art history philosophical, and instructional ideas, an approach that has made her one of the most influential voices among the current generation of landscape photographers. What's in her Bag? : EOS 5D Mark IV, EOS M50, EF 11-24mm f/4L, EF 16-35mm f/2.8L, EF 24-105mm f/4L IS, EF 70-200mm f/4L IS, EF 100–400mm f/4.5–5.6L IS

: EOS 5D Mark IV, EOS M50, EF 11-24mm f/4L, EF 16-35mm f/2.8L, EF 24-105mm f/4L IS, EF 70-200mm f/4L IS, EF 100–400mm f/4.5–5.6L IS Thoughts on Photography: "Exploration is the key to creativity. The more that you find to photograph, the more that you find yourself."

Car Culture/Automotive Photographer – Larry Chen

About Larry: Larry is a world-renowned car culture and commercial automotive photographer from Los Angeles. His work has graced the covers of magazines like Hot Rod , 000 and SuperStreet and he is known for his work with the Hoonigans. When Larry is not covering editorial, he also works with major automotive brands and he is the official series photographer for the Formula Drift series and the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Larry is a world-renowned car culture and commercial automotive photographer from Los Angeles. His work has graced the covers of magazines like , and and he is known for his work with the Hoonigans. When Larry is not covering editorial, he also works with major automotive brands and he is the official series photographer for the Formula Drift series and the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. What's in his Bag? : EOS 1DX Mark II, EOS 5DsR, EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye, EF 35mm f/1.4L II, EF 85mm f/1.2L II, EF 200mm f/2L IS

: EOS 1DX Mark II, EOS 5DsR, EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye, EF 35mm f/1.4L II, EF 85mm f/1.2L II, EF 200mm f/2L IS Thoughts on Photography: "There are not enough weekends in my lifetime to photograph all the automotive related gatherings and events, but you can bet I will sure as hell try my best."

Wedding and Portrait Photographer – Sal Cincotta

About Sal: Exposed to the darkroom at a very young age, Sal photographed his first wedding at the age of 17 and his love affair with photography was born. Today, he is an international award-winning photographer, educator, author, and the Publisher of Shutter Magazine . In addition, Sal created ShutterFest.com, an immersive hands-on photography event geared towards helping photographers master their craft.

Exposed to the darkroom at a very young age, Sal photographed his first wedding at the age of 17 and his love affair with photography was born. Today, he is an international award-winning photographer, educator, author, and the Publisher of . In addition, Sal created ShutterFest.com, an immersive hands-on photography event geared towards helping photographers master their craft. What's in his Bag?: EOS R, RF 85mm F1.2L, RF 50mm F1.2L, RF 28–70mm F2L, RF 70–200mm F2.8L IS, RF 15–35mm F2.8L IS, EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS, EF 24mm f/1.4L II

EOS R, RF 85mm F1.2L, RF 50mm F1.2L, RF 28–70mm F2L, RF 70–200mm F2.8L IS, RF 15–35mm F2.8L IS, EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS, EF 24mm f/1.4L II Thoughts on Photography: "How will you stand out? Today's photographers have to be so much more than just a photographer. We are the visionaries and creative directors. Our clients are looking to us to help them bring that vision to life."

Wedding and Portrait Photographer - Vanessa Joy

About Vanessa: Starting her photographic journey in 1998, Vanessa has since branched into public speaking, has earned five college degrees and received a PPA Photographic Craftsman degree. Vanessa has spoken at almost every major convention and platform such as CreativeLIVE, The Wedding School, Clickin' Moms, WPPI, ShutterFest and Imaging USA , in addition to hosting personal workshops and numerous small business and photography conventions around the globe.

Starting her photographic journey in 1998, Vanessa has since branched into public speaking, has earned five college degrees and received a PPA Photographic Craftsman degree. Vanessa has spoken at almost every major convention and platform such as CreativeLIVE, The Wedding School, Clickin' Moms, WPPI, ShutterFest and Imaging , in addition to hosting personal workshops and numerous small business and photography conventions around the globe. What's in her Bag?: EOS 1DX Mark II, EF 70-200mm II f/2.8L, EF 135mm f/2L

EOS 1DX Mark II, EF 70-200mm II f/2.8L, EF 135mm f/2L Thoughts on Photography: "Remember how you felt, not how you were posed."

Outdoor Photographer – Zak Noyle

About Zak: Based on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu, Zak spends countless hours in the water, creating dramatic imagery and artful interpretations of the world's most magnificent ocean environment. He has worked with a variety of high-end clients from the worlds of technology, automotive and fashion – he has also worked on highly visible and successful advertising campaigns. With careful planning, hard work, and sheer luck, Zak has made a lifestyle out of his passion of photographing swells, surf and sea.

Based on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu, Zak spends countless hours in the water, creating dramatic imagery and artful interpretations of the world's most magnificent ocean environment. He has worked with a variety of high-end clients from the worlds of technology, automotive and fashion – he has also worked on highly visible and successful advertising campaigns. With careful planning, hard work, and sheer luck, Zak has made a lifestyle out of his passion of photographing swells, surf and sea. What's in his Bag?: EOS 1DX Mark II, EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye, EF 16-35mm f/4L IS, EF 24mm f/1.4L II, EF 24-105mm f/4L IS, EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II

EOS 1DX Mark II, EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye, EF 16-35mm f/4L IS, EF 24mm f/1.4L II, EF 24-105mm f/4L IS, EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II Thoughts on Photography: "It's the moments in between that are worth living for, water and light only enhance it. Capturing ensures its timelessness."

Legends Program

Started in 1995, The Explorers of Light program was created to celebrate and highlight the work of outstanding professional photographers. These professionals have made a profound impact within the photography industry and are leaders within their respective genres of photography. As a new class of EOL creators are ushered in, an influential group of EOLs will make up the inaugural class of Canon Legends, which provides a means for Canon to recognize, honor and preserve the legacy and leadership of some of the most accomplished Explorers of Light. These legends of photography have made and will continue to make a substantial impact on not only the photography and imaging industry, but on the Company as well. Canon Legends provides deserved notoriety for this elite group's hard work and dedication and will be an anchored honor within the Explorers of Light program, continuing to grow in the coming years.

The inaugural Legends Program class members include:

Harry Benson Art Wolfe Parish Kohanim Arnold Newman* Duane Michals Sam Abell Denis Reggie David Stoecklein* Melvin Sokolsky Greg Heisler Joyce Tenneson Brian Lanker* Walter Iooss Douglas Kirkland

For additional information and samples of work, please visit: https://www.usa.canon.com/internet/portal/us/home/explore/explorers-of-light

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Honored posthumously

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

