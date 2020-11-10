With the Release of Oxygen Forensic Detective 13.1, Oxygen Shows No Signs of Slowing Innovation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Oxygen Forensics nears the end of their 20th year in the industry, the digital forensic leader displays no signs of slowing innovation. Their active focus on providing law enforcement, federal, and corporate clients all around the globe with the most innovative mobile forensic toolset has allowed them to not only sustain their growth but establish trust and credibility within the digital forensic, incident response community.

Today, Oxygen Forensics announced the release of the latest version of their flagship software, powered by JetEngine, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.13.1. Oxygen Forensics is recognized for continuously expanding their product line with every release. Oxygen Forensic Detective v.13.1 continues this trend by introducing several new features and enhancing functionality for multiple existing features.

To further enhance its mobile support, Oxygen Forensics has updated data parsing for several applications, including WhatsApp, Elyments, JioBrowser, Zalo and GroupMe. Oxygen Forensic Detective v.13.1 also achieves full support for Signal Messenger by introducing an additional method of extraction for the encrypted messaging app. Previous versions of the software allowed users to extract Signal data from an Apple iOS full file system, Android physical dumps, as well as Windows, macOS, and Linux computers. Now, with the use of the updated and enhanced OxyAgent, investigators will have the ability to extract account details, contacts, calls, and chats from Android devices.

With this release, the number of unique cloud services supported by the built-in Oxygen Forensic Cloud Extractor reaches 88, making it the industry's leading solution for cloud data extraction. This release introduces new services to include SecMail and Firefox Browser. With SecMail, investigators will have access to account information, contacts, and emails. With FireFox browser, investigators can acquire evidence involving web history, saved login credentials, bookmarks, opened tabs, and installed addons.

Oxygen Forensics uses the opportunity of this release to improve their Oxygen Forensic KeyScout. Investigators now have the ability to collect more computer artifacts than ever before. The upgraded KeyScout will allow extraction of user data from OneDrive, Slack, and Evernote apps running on Windows and macOS computers to support mobile and cloud examinations. Additionally, users can now extract several new operating system artifacts, including Recent Items, detailed information regarding files and folders in the Recycle Bin, and, lastly, the history of WinRAR operations on Windows OS.

The release of Oxygen Forensic Detective v.13.1 proves something significant for the digital forensic provider and that is the reliability and consistency of their innovation. When asked about the secret behind Oxygen Forensics' steady growth, COO Lee Reiber said, "With a clear vision of the road ahead, transparency, and support for our customers, along with innovative technological advances, Oxygen will continue to rise as the premier investigative tool for mobile, cloud, and IoT devices. We are just getting warmed up." In this industry, security is everything, and this type of assurance is affirming.

In a time when many organizations have seen decelerated progress or have even experienced diminishing returns, Oxygen Forensics once again proves themselves as a leader in the digital forensics, incident response community and shows no signs of slowing.

The full list of 13.1 updates can be found here.

