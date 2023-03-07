"With the Right Script and the Right People in Place Movie Magic Happens" Dead Talk Media Is Putting Its Motto In Support Of Its Next Movie Project "The Shadows."

"Our motto at Dead Talk Media is simple: "With the right script and the right people in place, Movie Magic happens." Our belief in this script and its Writer, Anthony Orlando, was a no-brainer for Dead Talk Media to produce and Distribute this Film with Anthony Orlando as its Director." - Dead Talk Media's Founder and Owner, John Vizaniaris.

The Crowdfunding Campaign is now active on the popular "Seed and Spark" Crowdfunding site.

"The Shadows" Crowdfunding Campaign Officiate Site

https://seedandspark.com/fund/the-shadows-film

