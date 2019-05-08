With the Success of Wildlife Crossings in Wyoming, SOS Well Services, LLC Helps Initiate Campaign for Support and Funding

LA BARGE, Wyo., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The research is clear, wildlife crossings help reduce vehicle accidents and save countless animals. In addition to safety, the long-term positive impact on migratory patterns is extremely encouraging. The number of species benefiting is also impressive. Mule deer, pronghorn, moose and elk along with a variety of small mammals and carnivores utilize the crossings.

Wyoming Wildlife Crossings help reduce vehicle accidents and save countless animals. SOS Well Services, LLC is helping to support and help secure funding for expansion of the wildlife crossings throughout the State. The SOS Well Services, LLC "Wildlife Conservation Swab Rig." The rig is boldly wrapped with a wildlife theme to draw attention to the cause, but more importantly a percentage of its yearly revenue will be donated to the "Wildlife Conservation Fund" in Wyoming.

With the initial success, SOS Well Services, LLC has taken the lead to support and help secure funding for expansion of the wildlife crossings throughout Wyoming. The company's owner, Mike Schmid, who is also one of the Game and Fish Commissioners for the state of Wyoming, along with the 60-employee team have a mission to give back even more to the community with an ongoing effort to protect wildlife.

The first effort is their new "Wildlife Conservation Swab Rig." The rig is boldly wrapped with a wildlife theme to draw attention to the cause, but more importantly a percentage of its yearly revenue will be donated to the "Wildlife Conservation Fund" in Wyoming. "We have to make a difference today to protect the future generations of wildlife. With the money donated through the use of this new rig, we are off to good start," stated Robert Schmid, CFO at SOS.

SOS is also teaming up with the Muley Fanatic Foundation to raise additional funds. The Foundation is committed to engaging local stakeholders to keep the efforts of mule deer conservation, the furthering of the sport of hunting and sound wildlife management as a staple of discussion and action. "Along with the Muley Fanatic Foundation, we want to encourage other companies to donate time, money and resources in an ongoing effort for wildlife preservation and especially for wildlife crossings," declared Mike Schmid, President of SOS Well Services, LLC.

Headquartered in La Barge, Wyoming with a second office in Kimball, Nebraska, SOS Well Services, LLC provides multiple oilfield services in the western United States. SOS Well Services has over 30 years of experience in oilfield services. The company sets itself apart through: Quality Oilfield Services; Operational Excellence; Commitment to the Environment; and a Focus on Safety. Additional information is available at www.soswellservices.com.

