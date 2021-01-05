With the Support of the Citizenship by Investment Programme, Climate-Resilience is High on Dominica's 2021 Agenda

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The small Caribbean island of the Commonwealth of Dominica, which surrounds the Caribbean Sea on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other, is working on becoming the world's first climate-resilient nation. Recently, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit stated that more climate-resilient homes will be constructed in 2021. The goal is part of Dominica's national housing initiative that aims is to build over 5,000 climate-resilient homes capable of handling any powerful category five catastrophes. Thousands of homes have already been constructed and given to families across the island.

This massive feat is attributed to the Skerrit administration and its efficient management of funds collected through the island's Citizenship by Investment Programme. Inevitably, in time, Dominica's 'Housing Revolution' will transform the island, restoring the lives of many while equally preparing for the future despite climate change.

"This is a mission that we are going to continue until every family in the country is in a comfortable home. In 2021, even more, homes will be constructed all across the country," stated Dominican Prime Minister. "COVID-19 is calling for us to create a kinder, more caring country and world. Perhaps, it should motivate us to construct a world that is more respectful of Mother Earth and the family of humanity," PM Skerrit added.

The extensive project also demonstrates the transparency of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme. It remains a tool for empowering the native community, bolstering economic growth and building international relationships as the global community comes together to create structures that will last for many generations. Dominica takes pride in showing exactly where investors' contributions go.

By contributing to the Economic Diversification Fund under Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme, foreign investors are rewarded with the country's valuable citizenship. While there is no requirement to reside on the island to qualify for citizenship, all applicants must first pass the Programme's due diligence checks, ranked second to none in the entire CBI industry.

According to the CBI Index, published by the Financial Times' PWM magazine, Dominica remains the best country for citizenship by investment. Alternatively, applicants can invest in pre-approved hotels that are establishing a thriving ecotourism sector on the island.

