With the TEMPO Wristband, All Golfers Can Swing Like Pros

Scott Daugherty, a scratch golfer from Raleigh, NC tested TEMPO and also liked the results. "Using TEMPO, I can feel the sequence of motion and know if I get quick on the transition from backswing to downswing."

"TEMPO helps me to loosen up and reinforce the rhythm in my swing. TEMPO really does make it easier to make a good swing."

TEMPO makes golf easier because with the ideal swing tempo, hips rotate, arms fall in and the swing accelerates—all automatically. Best of all, from beginners to advanced players, golfers using TEMPO see their swing start to improve immediately.

TEMPO guides golfers on every swing … in real time

READY

TEMPO is set for the average speed of a perfect swing. Timing can be adjusted for each golfer's own speed.

SET

Without releasing the grip, the golfer's thumb hits the START SWING button.

SWING

LED lights on the band sync with vibrations so golfers see and feel the ideal tempo. They know exactly when and how long to move through each segment of a perfect swing.

The TEMPO product development

Seeking to perfect his golf swing, Mark tried all kinds of gadgets. All of the devices worked by measuring what's wrong, instead of building muscle memory on how to do it right. So, using a 3-D printer and custom electronics to create the founder's prototypes, Mark began to translate the science of swing tempo and takeaway into a simple wristband.

TEMPO's list price is $149.95, but is currently being offered as a Founder's Edition, individually printed, limited run, for a price of $99.95. It can be ordered directly from the tempo.golf (http://www.tempo.golf) website.

