With theme of Seeing is Believing, leading CBD Manufacturer and Distributor Global Widget Opens Facilities to Wholesalers, Retailers for a Firsthand Look

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of premium hemp-derived CBD products from Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Pure Paws Hemp, is opening its 100,000-plus square-feet of facility space to wholesale and retail partners to allow them a firsthand look at the company's manufacturing and distribution capabilities and processes. The CBD University: Seeing is Believing seminar series began in October after Global Widget debuted the campaign at NACS 2019. It will continue into 2020.

"In an industry where there are a ton of new, inexperienced businesses trying to take advantage of CBD's growing popularity, it's painfully evident that not all CBD companies are the same," said Kevin Collins, Global Widget co-founder and co-CEO. "Education is the biggest gap regarding CBD, and distributors are looking to trusted manufacturers to partner with and bring products to their customers that are of the highest quality and are compliant with state and federal regulations."

Global Widget is a pioneer in the CBD industry, committed to setting the gold standard since 2016 for CBD manufacturing, distribution and sales in the convenient-retailing space. The company's CBD-infused products can be found in more than 25,000 convenience stores around the nation — more than twice as many as the next nearest competitor.

Each CBD University seminar features networking and education opportunities along with a tour of Global Widget's manufacturing and distribution space. Education includes a question-and-answer panel forum with an experienced compliance officer, a chief scientific officer from a nationally accredited lab and an award-winning cannabis industry attorney.

The first seminar in November reached capacity quickly. All available seats for the second seminar, scheduled for Thursday, December 12, have been filled. Due to the popular demand, CBD University: Seeing is Believing seminars will continue in January, drawing on a waiting list for future seminars. To learn more about partnering with Global Widget and to request a visit, distributors can register at https://global-widget.com/visit-our-facility.

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script, and Pure Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that lead to premium products and keeps our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000 square foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance. By establishing trust and strong relationships with our business partners, we help them identify market opportunities that reach consumers who strive to improve their lives through quality CBD products that enhance their lifestyle and wellbeing. Learn more at www.globalwidget.com.

