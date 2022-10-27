With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 128% Percent, BLAZE PR Receives Ranking No. 3872 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. recently revealed that BLAZE PR is No. 3872 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

John Davies, BLAZE PR and Davies Public Affairs CEO, says, "I've truly enjoyed witnessing BLAZE's growth and success over the years. This Inc. 5000 ranking speaks to their hard work, determination and creativity." He adds, "The future is bright with President Matt Kovacs at the helm, and I am confident we will only see continued momentum."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies were featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."

BLAZE PR is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the marketshare. Fresh and seasoned, the PR boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. BLAZE puts the strategy back in PR. Their media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand.

BLAZE represents leading brands in luxury travel, hospitality, consumer and lifestyle. In recent years, the team at BLAZE has been recognized for their leadership in consumer PR, taking home two Hermes Awards, Communicator Award, PRSA PRism and Silver Quill Awards. It is their particular ability to understand the opportunities and challenges each client faces that allows them to develop innovative, influential programs to overcome these obstacles and successfully achieve clients' business objectives.

CONTACT:

Taylor DeVries

(805) 895-7470

[email protected]

1427 Third Street Promenade, Suite 201

Santa Monica, CA 90401

SOURCE BLAZE PR