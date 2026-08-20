WITH THREE-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF 179 PERCENT, ONEASCENT RANKS NO. 1,912 AMONG AMERICA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that OneAscent ranks No. 1,912 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Companies like Microsoft, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia all first gained national recognition as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a third consecutive year is a powerful validation of our commitment to empowering advisors to advance the Kingdom," said Harry Pearson, CEO of OneAscent. "This honor reflects the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust our affiliated advisors and clients place in our mission. We are deeply grateful to be recognized among such distinguished companies and remain steadfast in our goal to help advisors and investors live aligned with what they value most."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among this year's top 500 companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,338 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 627,208 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go t0 www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 has always celebrated entrepreneurs who see opportunity where others see obstacles," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their success in today's constantly evolving economic landscape is a powerful reminder that entrepreneurs are the driving force behind the American economy, creating jobs, fueling innovation, and shaping the future of business."

OneAscent's continued growth is a direct result of strategic investments in people and processes, designed to further our mission of empowering advisors to advance the Kingdom. By fostering a culture of excellence and integrity, we've attracted top-tier talent and elevated our operational capabilities. This commitment not only enables us to better serve advisors and investors but also provides our advisors with the freedom to help families align their investments with their deeply held faith and values. As a result, we've significantly expanded our reach and continue to impact lives for generations to come.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

ABOUT ONEASCENT

OneAscent is a family of Kingdom-minded companies committed to delivering values-based financial solutions to advisors and investors. OneAscent Wealth, OneAscent Financial, OneAscent Investments, OneAscent Capital and OneAscent Family Offices each offer a comprehensive suite of faith-driven strategies and solutions designed to help advisors, investors and stewards live aligned with what they value most. OneAscent's business model reflects our belief that financial planning and wealth management are engaged partnerships between clients, financial advisors and investment resources. In these areas, we strive for clarity, communication and unity. OneAscent is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., and serves clients through office locations across the United States. For more information about OneAscent, please visit https://www.oneascent.com.

Contact: Amber Bradshaw

OneAscent

(205) 313-9142 (Ext. 963)

[email protected]

SOURCE OneAscent