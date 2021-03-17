With Two-Year Revenue Growth of 172% Percent, C3 Integrated Solutions is Fastest Growing Company in Arlington in IT Management Industry

ARLINGTON, Va., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that C3 Integrated Solutions is No. 69 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Washington, D.C., area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the D.C. area economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This new announcement follows Inc. Magazine announcement of C3's National Ranking of No. 1957, which prompted the magazine to feature an in-depth profile of the company in its November 2020 issue.

"Our top 100 ranking in the Washington, D.C. region means we're the best of the best," stated Co-Founder and President, Bill Wootton. "We are in an incredibly competitive region, so to be one of the 100 fastest growing IT companies in the Washington, D.C. region is a significant accomplishment. We were thrilled to receive the national ranking a few months ago and consider this new regional ranking to be a continued validation of our vision to support our clients with the highest quality IT and cyber security services."

Co-founder and Arlington native Kevin Lucier is particularly proud of the top ranking in Arlington, known for its robust tech industry and new home to Microsoft Sales HQ. "It is incredible that our company is now considered the fastest growing IT Management company in Arlington," stated Kevin. "This success is especially meaningful since my brothers and I grew up here, and this is where I now live and work; Arlington has always had a special place in my heart."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the Washington, D.C., region. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 211 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 120,000 people and added nearly $15 billion to the D.C. area economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Baltimore, Maryland, the Washington, D.C. area, and Richmond, Virginia—brought in the highest revenue overall.

"This list proves the power of companies in the Washington, D.C. area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

C3 Integrated Solutions is a full-service IT provider that specializes in securing our nation's Defense Industrial Base through cloud-based solutions and industry leading partners. C3 is a provider of Microsoft Government Cloud solutions including Microsoft 365 GCC, GCC High and Azure Government, and specializes in helping clients achieve CMMC and NIST 800-171 compliance by providing MSP, security and Microsoft 365 integration services. C3 offers an award-winning, tailored approach to each client, regardless of size and across a variety of industries.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found online at Inc.com.

