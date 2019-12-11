With UK Election Looming, Users From Dating App, Crush, Predict a Winner

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming General Election has made a massive amount of buzz online for UK citizens. To capitalize on this chatter, which has sparked debate and catalyzed political activism, especially among young people, the popular dating app, Crush, now includes a question that users can add to their profiles for interested potential matches to answer: "Who will you vote in the General Election, 2019?"

"The entire idea behind the 'My Question' section is to allow for users to get personal about things that matter to them. It comes as no surprise that this has become one of the most popular questions added to profiles for many of our UK users," explains Crush spokesperson, Jasmine Young. "We saw this last month in November when the most popular question for users in the United States revolved around President Trump's impeachment proceedings, and last November when users began adding questions related to the midterm election."

As it pertains to the upcoming UK election, 54% of Crush users support Jeremy Corbyn, while 26% support Boris Johnson. There are still 3% users voted for the Brexit Party. Besides, SNP also got supporters especially from our Scottish users.

"It seems that UK citizens care much about leaving the European Union, Brexit has been a big 'issue' among our UK users," Jasmine said.

The question was added to the app shortly ahead of the ahead of the November 26 voter registration deadline, where there was a noticeable increase in online activity encouraging people to register to vote. According to the Electoral Reform Society, compared to the same registration window in 2017, 38% more applications were made in 2019, with 67% of the total 3,191,193 applications to register made by people aged 34 or younger.

On Crush's decision to include political content in the app, Young said, "With so much on the line in this election, especially for our users in the UK, we're just glad to be a place where conversations and connections can be fostered. We believe in meaningful relationships and if political discourse can be catalyzed through a simple question, then we see it as our duty to lean in and join the conversation."

