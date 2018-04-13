With Unique Challenges Facing Large Dog Breeds, Pet Owners May Find Aid in FEBC's Veterinary Discount

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While large dogs may seem hearty and tough — and they often are — these impressive breeds are often chased by a host of health issues that smaller dogs don't experience. Large dogs' life expectancy is usually shorter than smaller dogs, for example. They also tend to have hip and other joint problems because of their size. Keeping a large dog healthy and happy can sometimes be daunting and veterinarians might be needed. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers eligible members a veterinary discount to make taking care of pets a little easier.

"Some of the most beloved dog breeds are the big ones, but some pet owners may not know what they're getting into when it comes to taking care of a large dog," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Our veterinary discount may be very useful for owners whose pets are having issues."

Large dogs may feel the effects of certain afflictions like hip dysplasia, arthritis and certain heart problems. But giant dog breeds may feel them even more acutely. Their massive growth from puppy to adult happens within a very short amount of time. Male Great Danes, for instance, can weigh one or two pounds at birth, and reach 100 pounds by the time they are six months old. They can eventually reach a whopping 200 pounds as adults. While giant breeds like Great Danes are an eye-popping example, smaller-but-still-large dog breeds may still experience these issues.

Frequent trips to the vet can add up to big bills. FEBC members who have access to the veterinary discount (which is not pet insurance) may find relief in knocking off some dollars from participating providers.

"Owners of big dogs know how special these animals are, and usually just want what's best for their pet," said Martinez. "We hope our vet discount benefit helps pet owners take the best care of their animals that they can."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

