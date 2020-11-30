With Virtual Buying, Home Inspections More Critical in COVID Conditions

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, buying homes in a pandemic has seen many changes. Often, buyers are looking to their real estate agents to provide a virtual presentation of homes and with the limited inventory in Denver, homes are moving quickly. This has increased the number of times buyers submit an offer sight unseen.

Daniel Tsirlin, Owner of Denver Home Inspection

"I've had West Coast clients looking in Denver/Boulder and Denverites looking for mountain homes, all trying to get away from the perceived density and close contact they are surrounded by during the pandemic. They are touring the homes remotely," said Janci Lowry McClafferty, Realtor with LIV Sotheby's in Denver. "I'm doing the footwork for clients, using FaceTime to give them detailed, real-time video and critical walk throughs of the homes they're considering. Thus giving buyers the option of safely touring homes."

In these times, Daniel Tsirlin, owner and lead inspector of Denver Home Inspection, says that home inspections are more essential than ever. "When we inspect homes, we provide a 50-60 page report to the buyer, listing any issues that we see through our thorough inspection process," said Tsirlin.

"Especially when buyers are unable to look at the house in person, it is essential that these buyers have a trusted home inspector, in order to provide a comprehensive report listing any issues the buyer should be aware of," said Tsirlin.

About Denver Home Inspection

Denver Home Inspection is a locally owned, certified, insured and accredited home inspection company with an A rating from the Better Business Bureau. Denver Home Inspection is certified Pet Friendly and prides itself on completing home inspections with four-legged family members in mind. Denver Home Inspection donates ten percent of proceeds to Denver Dumb Friends League to provide quality items needed to comfort and care for animals. Denver Home Inspection has state-of-the-art tools and technology and delivers a 50-60 page report, complete with color photos, to the client within hours, typically while still on site.

