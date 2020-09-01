With Virtual Learning Headlining Today's Chalkboards, JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Launches Arizona's First Learn, Work & Play Package

JW Marriott Desert Ridge is inviting parents and children to ditch their current "home office" and virtual "homeroom" zoom views, pack up their laptops, backpacks and notebooks and head for an overnight field trip to the Valley's #1 Staycation Resort for a change in geography. The package offers a library of opportunities and new experiences for parents who work remotely and whose children are learning virtually, with plenty of PLAY and recess breaks in between.

With Monday-Thursday rates beginning at just $179 per night*, parents and math wizards will love to calculate the savings with the package's $100 resort credit per night, 50% off a second room*, free unlimited golf for up to four golfers daily*, 50% off cabanas, pool suites and VIP Griffin Bay Seating Monday – Thursday, and a $10 donation per stay, to support local educational programs in the Valley. Must use promo code: ZJL when booking the package.

"Student guests" will be able to enjoy their new homeroom class set up and complete their daily assignments in one of the resort's ballrooms where tables and chairs will be safely spaced out for virtual and hands-on learning with high speed internet access. The resort will have additional indoor function space equipped with recreational activities and racquet sports including pickleball so kids can run off that pent up energy during PE class. When it's time for a little plant science or botany, a member of the resort's horticultural team will provide daily tours so children can explore the resort's botanical gardens, the 20,000 square-foot Chef's Garden and maybe get a sneak peek at the resort's very own beehives that harvest honey for the property. Sign up for the tours will be required and parents are welcome to attend.

If mom and dad are taking turns working while also playing substitute teacher, there are plenty of wide-open spaces around the property with scenic views, including private cabanas and pool suites for rental, to set up their laptop, hop on a zoom call, or hammer through emails without interruption. And, with a Starbucks on the lobby level to energize productivity, parents, too, are sure to pass the test and feel a renewed sense of accomplishment.

Once learning and work has been checked off the list and everyone has earned a gold star, the best part of the day for parents and kids is Recess with a capital R. Whether that means splashing, relaxing and chilling in one of five pools including a 1,600 linear foot Lazy River and 89-foot serpentine slide, challenging each other to a round of family golf at Wildfire Golf Club, or a game of pickleball on one of 12+ indoor/outdoor courts, the recess options are endless on this staycation playground.

For further information or to book JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa's Learn, Work & PLAY Package visit www.jwdesertridge.com or call 800-228-9290 or locally at 480-293-5000.

