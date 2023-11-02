With Winter Heating Season Nearing, PSEG Long Island Customers May Be Eligible for Assistance

Company reminds those struggling with bills that state programs are available

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter heating season approaches, PSEG Long Island reminds customers that programs exist to help people struggling with utility bills. There are also many ways they can lower their bills by using energy wisely.

"Colder weather is coming, which will mean higher heating costs. PSEG Long Island continues to work hard to provide our customers with safe, reliable energy at the lowest possible cost," said Lou DeBrino, PSEG Long Island's vice president of Customer Services. "To help manage energy use and costs, we offer resources, tips and a variety of energy efficiency programs. We also know many of our customers are struggling to pay bills, and we encourage them to reach out to us to enroll in a deferred payment agreement and learn about available financial assistance programs. We urge our customers to act now, and we're here to help."

Assistance available to those struggling with bills

PSEG Long Island wants to work with any customer struggling to pay their bills and help them find a solution. The company encourages anyone with a past-due account balance to call 1-800-490-0025 so a representative can help them develop a deferred payment agreement tailored to the needs of their household.

Additionally, PSEG Long Island wants to make customers aware of the financial assistance programs offered by New York State:

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide a heating fuel grant to eligible homeowners and renters depending on income, household size and how they heat their home. A family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $5,838 and still qualify for benefits. This benefit is scheduled to open on Nov. 1 . For more information, visit https://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/.

Customers who apply for and receive one of these state or federal benefits are automatically placed on PSEG Long Island's Household Assistance rate, which provides a discount of more than $35 on every electric bill, along with the Residential Energy Affordability Program providing energy efficiency measures and suggestions to help lower consumption.

How customers can lower their bills

The most effective thing customers can to do lower their bills is to use electricity more efficiently. Here are some helpful tips:

Replace inefficient incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs since, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, lighting accounts for about 15% of the electricity used in the home, and LEDs use up to 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer.

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

