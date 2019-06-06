With ZipRecruiter's New Product, Job Seekers "Get Recruited" by Top Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment marketplace ZipRecruiter ( www.ziprecruiter.com ) announced today a first-of-its-kind solution which lets job seekers opt in to get recruited by employers across every industry and experience level.

The company's AI-powered matching technology now instantly presents strong-fit potential candidates to hiring managers who post a job on ZipRecruiter. Employers can signal their interest with a single click, and ZipRecruiter connects the two sides to fast-track the hiring process.

"The number one job seeker complaint is applying to jobs and hearing nothing back," said Ian Siegel, ZipRecruiter Co-Founder and CEO. "We've flipped the process on its head by letting employers initiate first contact. Job seekers can, of course, still apply to jobs, but now employers have the option to, in effect, apply to job seekers."

The product debuted in early April. During that month, 624,000 job seekers received outreach from employers, contributing to a 13% month-over-month increase in hires* across ZipRecruiter.

"ZipRecruiter's product now functions like a personal recruiter for job seekers," said Ryan Eberhard, ZipRecruiter Head of Product. "Through AI, we're bringing the benefit of recruiter outreach to job seekers across all occupations and geographies. This is realizing a product vision that's been three years in the making."

In April 2019, approximately 151,000 jobs were filled using the ZipRecruiter platform putting the company on a run-rate to fill 1.8 million hires over the course of the year. *

* Based on data from ZipRecruiter closed job survey responses.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace. Powered by AI-driven smart matching technology, the company actively connects millions of all-sized businesses and job seekers through innovative mobile, web, and email services, as well as partnerships with the best job boards on the web. ZipRecruiter has the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android. Founded in 2010, the Santa Monica-based marketplace has over 1000 employees in two states and three countries.

