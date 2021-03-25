Witham Leads Pillar as CEO

Brian says, "Carol joining Pillar is a true milestone for our growth. She shares our passion for human subject protection, scientific excellence, community focus, and has a proven track record of success. I am grateful someone of her caliber believes in our investigators and mission. I can now confidently transition to our Translational Medicine unit to continue my work on clinical ratings, biomarkers, and drug discovery."

"My passion has always been to utilize my strengths to make a difference in the lives of others," says Witham. "2020 was a challenging year for all. I think we all had more time to reflect, and that reflection led me to Pillar. I am honored and humbled to lead such an esteemed team."

"I founded Pillar in 2006 with a mission to provide best-in-class research services focused on participant care. If you know Carol, you know of her high character value and moral compass. She will continue on our legacy of excellence," says Brian Craig.

Witham is the founder of Woodland International Research Group and Woodland Research Northwest and was its CEO until its sale in 2014. After the sale of Woodland, Witham founded The Starr Coalition, a non-profit committed to supporting mental health clinical research. She is also the founder and CEO of Inspiration Day Treatment, providing outpatient mental health treatment and recovery for individuals living with a mental illness.

About Pillar Clinical Research

Founded in Richardson, Texas in 2008, Pillar Clinical Research focuses on early and late-stage central nervous system (CNS) trials. The company sets itself apart through superior research services and focus on participant care. Pillar is proud of a long history of collaboration with contract research organizations (CRO), industry vendors, and clinical based technology providers. For more information, visit pillarcr.com.

