Witherite Law Group Accident Attorney, Jib Zaidi, Named Top 40 Under 40 by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers

DALLAS, Aug. 4 , 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jib Zaidi, accident attorney of the personal injury law firm Witherite Law Group, has been named Top 40 Under 40 by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

"It's a huge honor to be recognized for these awards when I work around so many distinguished and talented attorneys," said Zaidi. "I'm thankful to be part of a firm that places such a huge emphasis on expertise and enables us to get the best results for our clients."

An attorney who is selected as a Top 40 Under 40 is considered a rising star in their field. This elite group include not only the new faces of the legal field--they also are the best.

Zaidi has also been recognized in the 2019 Top 100 Personal Injury Verdicts in Texas by Top Verdicts and the 2019 Top 40 under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers.

The American Institute of Trial Lawyers is an invitation only professional organization composed of premier trial attorneys from each state. These attorneys exemplify the very best qualities and qualifications of an attorney and are selected based on stringent criteria and a thorough multi-phase process which includes peer-nominations and third party research.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a Dallas-based personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta, GA. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

