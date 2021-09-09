Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck Award Three Atlanta High School Band Programs Each $10,000

Jonesboro High School, Pebblebrook High School, and New Manchester High School won the challenge by receiving the most views of their band performance videos, which included how they would use the donation.

Nearly 30 Atlanta area high school bands submitted videos to compete for the top three spots. The challenge generated over 19,000 votes, demonstrating the true passion Georgians have for high school marching bands.

With all the talented high school bands in the Atlanta area, this unique contest provided an opportunity for students to showcase their talents while giving their band program the opportunity to win a significant donation.

"It's truly an honor to partner with Radio One in supporting and developing the Inaugural 1-800-TruckWreck High School Band Challenge," Says Amy Witherite, Founder and Lead Accident Lawyer of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "School budgets are so stretched these days, it's critical to maintain programs like band to provide unique opportunities to students that advance their well-being and education."

"Helping 1-800-TruckWreck bring the joy of music to our schools, was a great way to start the school year," said Tim Davies, Regional Vice President, Urban One.

The Inaugural 1-800-TruckWreck Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge was such a success in helping and supporting creative art programs in high schools, Witherite Law Group hopes to expand the program to other markets in future years.

