Witherite Law Group Attorney Shelly Greco Named a 2021 D Magazine Best Lawyer

This is Greco's third year to be selected to the list (2011, 2018, 2021). To compile the list of the best lawyers, the publication asks lawyers with a valid Texas Bar number to nominate two lawyers outside their firm and one within their firm across all voting categories, keeping the following question in mind: "Which local lawyers, of those whose work you have witnessed firsthand, would you rank among the current best?" After the votes are tallied, a panel of eminent lawyers meet with their editors to evaluate the Best Lawyers list.

Amy Witherite, personal injury attorney and founding partner of Witherite Law Group, said of Greco's recognition, "Shelly continues to be recognized as a distinguished attorney and leader in our field. The fact she was selected by her peers makes it an even greater honor. Our firm and clients are fortunate to have the benefit of her 17 years of car and truck wreck expertise and knowledge." For more information on Greco's expertise, please visit: https://www.witheritelaw.com/attorneys/shelly-greco/

In addition to D Magazine Best Lawyers, Greco has been named a Texas Super Lawyer and Texas Rising Star (a Thomson Reuters service) and is a recipient of the prestigious Howie Award that recognizes lawyers and their clients for their pursuit of justice in the face of adversity.

Greco is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a Dallas-based personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta, GA. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day. https://www.witheritelaw.com/about/

SOURCE Witherite Law Group

Related Links

https://www.witheritelaw.com/about/

