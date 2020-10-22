Witherite Law Group Attorneys Named Texas Super Lawyers, Rising Stars

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Witherite Law Group attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers, a nationally accredited rating service of lawyers based on personal achievement and peer acknowledgment.



Witherite Law Group Founding Partner and truck wreck attorney Amy Witherite and Attorney Shelly Greco have both been named 2020 Texas Super Lawyers, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of lawyers in the state.



Rob Loar, Adewale Odetunde, and Christopher Provost have each been named 2020 Rising Stars, an honor for attorneys under 40 or those practicing law for less than 10 years. Less than three percent of attorneys in each state are selected as Rising Stars.

"Our team of attorneys provides our clients with the expertise they need after a car or truck wreck upends their life. Putting people first is our formula for success," said Witherite. This is Witherite's 18th consecutive year to be named a Texas Super Lawyer.

Veteran attorney Greco has received the honor eight years in a row. "We treat each client with respect and work very hard to get them the compensation they deserve after a wreck," she said. "We're proud to have built a reputation within the legal community of fighting for our clients."

Super Lawyers and Rising Stars recipients are selected by their peers and in many cases, the nominations come from lawyers at competing firms. Lawyers cannot nominate themselves or campaign for themselves in this process.

"Receiving this award multiple times reinforces that I'm doing the right things and continue to have the respect of others in the legal community," said Odetunde, a two-time Rising Stars recipient. "At Witherite Law Group, we are unrelenting advocates for our clients, and we are willing to do the difficult things in order to represent our clients properly."

Training is also key to delivering successful results for Witherite Law clients. Attorneys attend truck driving school to gain first-hand experience behind the wheel.

"Witherite Law Group invests in innovative training and resources for our attorneys and staff, which equips us with the tools we need to best serve our clients," added Loar, who has been named to the Rising Stars list for the past three years.

Provost, who joined the firm one year ago and is a first-time recipient of the Rising Stars award explains the Witherite Law Group difference. "I am learning from some of the best lawyers in North Texas, and I am continuously challenged to become a better lawyer and stronger advocate for clients."

Witherite, Greco, Loar, Odetunde, and Provost will be featured in the Texas Super Lawyers magazine and their profiles will be accessible on SuperLawyers.com.





ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a Dallas-based personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta, GA. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.

