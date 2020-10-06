Witherite Law Group Hires Board Certified Nurse Practitioner to Guide Medical Treatment of Their Personal Injury Clients

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group, a leading personal injury law firm with locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta, Georgia announced today that Elisabeth "Lis" Buchanan, a Board Certified Nurse Practitioner, has joined their team as a medical and client treatment in-house consultant to provide expertise in helping guide the medical treatment of their personal injury clients.

Buchanan will review and analyze case management and medical records and advise the firm's pre-litigation and litigation teams on the best treatment options to ensure clients get proper medical evaluations and treatment for their injuries. Buchanan will also help educate the firm's lawyers and case managers as it relates to fully understanding and explaining the medical aspects of cases to insurance adjustors, opposing counsel and jurors.

A nationally Board Certified Nurse Practitioner, Buchanan also holds a Doctorate in clinical practice and a Masters in Healthcare Administration with over 30 years of experience in healthcare and litigation support for discovery, depositions, and an expert witness for jury trials.

In joining the car and truck accident firm, Buchanan stated, "Throughout my career, I've strived to be inspirational, innovative and influential in using my expertise as a clinician. I look forward to doing this in support of our clients to ensure they get the quality care they need and help them recover from their car or truck accident injuries as quickly as possible."

Amy Witherite, truck accident attorney and founding partner stated, "It's not uncommon for a health insurance company to employ a Patient Care Coordinator. And law firms do sometimes employ nurses. However, those nurses are generally limited to reading records and doing chronologies. We're demonstrating our 'People First, You Matter' philosophy by structuring Lis' role to help coordinate care with the doctors and therapists and ensure our clients receive the appropriate treatments so they can get back to normal activities as soon as possible." She added, "We always seek to innovate and make sure we provide an uncompromised level of expertise for all clients."

