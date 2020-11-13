Witherite Law Group Named Top 100 Place to Work for the Sixth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Witherite Law Group is a Dallas Morning News Top 100 Place to Work. The North Texas-based personal injury law firm was among 246 local companies that participated in the selection process and one of only three law firms to make the list. Less than 20 percent of Top 100 Places to Work have received this distinction six times.

The rankings are based entirely on employee feedback so employee engagement is one of the keys to being named a Top 100 Place to Work. For a company to be considered, at least 35% of employees must respond to a survey measuring engagement, organizational health and culture.

"We're so pleased to again be part of this list alongside so many other great companies. It's a true reflection of one of our key firm values, putting people first, including our clients, community and staff," said personal injury attorney and founding partner of Witherite Law Group, Amy Witherite.

Witherite Law Group's growth, even during the pandemic, resulted in their classification moving up to the mid-size category this year, where only seven other companies have been named Top 100 Places to Work at least six years.

Employee responses reflected the outstanding culture of the firm, from "I learn something new every day" to "the firm wants to develop and enhance each employee for their best potential" to "we always put the clients first."

Witherite Law Group's "people first" mentality and its outreach programs also provide employees with valued opportunities to serve North Texas communities. From teacher appreciation events, college scholarship awards, to reading days, the firm's commitment to education has built a strong company culture. Also, the firm's dedication to providing meals and other key needs to others through annual turkey giveaways, clothing and toy drives, has built these events and traditions into employee favorites for giving back to the community.

As Witherite summarized, "People matter and expertise matters in car and truck wrecks. Our employees deliver care, respect and tremendous knowledge to our clients as well as our communities and one another every day. They truly enjoy making a positive difference in people's lives. This prestigious award demonstrates that fact---and has now for six years in a row."

Witherite Law Group will be featured in the Dallas Morning News Top 100 Places to Work guide and online at https://www.dallasnews.com/business/top-100/2020/11/12/witherite-law-group-pllc/

SOURCE Witherite Law Group