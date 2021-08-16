Witherite Law Group Relocates Atlanta Office to Bank of America Plaza

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As traffic crashes involving commercial trucks continue to increase, personal injury law firm Witherite Law Group, also known as 1-800-TruckWreck, is moving its Atlanta office. Starting August 16, Witherite Law Group's new office will be located at Bank of America Plaza, 600 Peachtree NE, Suite 4010, Atlanta GA 30308. With more than 11,000 square feet, the new office will accommodate a larger staff to serve a growing number of clients.

"As we've seen traffic increase to pre-pandemic levels, we've also seen an increased need for the expertise we provide for our clients," said Witherite Law Group Founder and truck wreck attorney Amy Witherite. "Truck wrecks are more costly and more complicated than car wrecks. Expertise matters in truck wreck cases, and our team has the expertise to negotiate the settlements our clients deserve."

Data from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows traffic crashes and deaths have increased steadily over the past five years in Fulton County. Meanwhile, according to data from the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration, Georgia had the fourth highest number of large trucks involved in fatal crashes across the country in 2018 (the most recent year available). Only Texas, Florida and California ranked higher.

"Expanding our Atlanta presence both in staff, by adding two attorneys, and office space, will enable us to enhance our service levels across Georgia, including our recent expansion markets of Columbus and Macon," said Witherite.

As part of the expansion, one of the firm's top attorneys, Adewale "Wale" Odetunde will relocate to the Atlanta office. Odetunde joined Witherite Law Group's Dallas office in 2015. He is member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association and has twice been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star (20182020), which is a Thomson Reuters Service. He will be based in Atlanta but will maintain a law license in both Texas and Georgia.

"For the past six years, it's been my honor to put people first and fight for justice for hundreds of clients in Dallas," said Odetunde. "I look forward to bringing the same determination and compassion to clients here in Atlanta."

