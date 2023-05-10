WITHERITE LAW GROUP TO AWARD OVER A QUARTER MILLION DOLLARS TO DUNBAR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS THROUGH ITS 2023 'MAKING A DIFFERENCE' SCHOLARSHIP

DALLAS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are committed to giving back to the community of Fort Worth and thus have selected their 2023 "Making a Difference" Scholarship recipients. The award presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:45 a.m. at Dunbar High School, 5700 Ramey Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76112.

This year 44 graduating seniors will each be awarded a $2,500 scholarship, and $150,000 in scholarships will be renewed for 60 students, making a total of $260,000 in scholarship funds awarded by Witherite Law Group. Created in 2016 by Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, the "Making a Difference" Scholarship provides financial assistance to students who have demonstrated leadership in their schools and communities.

"Anxiety and stress are at an all-time high for teens and adults. The ability to get through a single school day can be daunting, especially if you lack the proper resources – supplies, clothing, technology, support, etc.," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "I applaud each and every one of our scholarship recipients for having the vision and the determination to persevere. We are excited to assist them along the way and to see what the future holds."

The names of the 44 "Making a Difference" Scholarship recipients are as follows:

1. Chimere Nweze

2. Daniela Baeza

3. Ronnie Justice

4. Anahi Monreal

5. Angel Gonzalez

6. Brandon Dotch

7. Grace Byamungu

8. Dylan Nobles

9. Amyhia Robinson

10. Jamesia Gordon

11. LeAuna Dobbins

12. Passionae Malone

13. Lyrik Roberts

14. Arianna Larsen-Simmons

15. Ke'Shawn Mills

16. Tre Williams

17. Deaunte Thomas

18. Jackie Garrett

19. Amarea Anderon-Melton

20. Ladeja Hodge

21. Yazmine Howard

22. Mario Garcia

23. Kadynn Hobbs-Owens

24. Fernando Rodriguez

25. Shayla Perry

26. Alondra Sanchez

27. Leslie Espinoza

28. Consolata Mukeshimana

29. Briseyda Perez

30. Caylon Jones

31. Fernando Herrera

32. Carmen Pineda

33. McKenzie Mitchell-Richardson

34. Kyran Powe

35. Mayte Sanchez

36. Jacqueline Jaramillo

37. Qui'Ana Robinson

38. Keyshawn Sims

39. Aniyah Evans

40. Samsam Sayidbaker

41. Jada Wade

42. Akaysha Stephen

43. Liliana Perez

44. G'Toyia Stanley



Due to economic challenges and situations, the prospect of attending college is a seemingly unattainable dream for many students at Dunbar High School. "Anything is possible with hard work, dedication and perseverance. Success is about consistent effort even in the face of setbacks. Keep pushing forward and never give up on your dreams. Thank you, Amy and 1-800- TruckWreck," said Brandon Dotch a senior at Dunbar High School. For the past seven years, Amy Witherite has made this dream a reality – providing the wherewithal for students to attend and thrive in their new academic environments.

"This scholarship helps relieve much of the financial burden many of our students' families face when applying for college. It allows our students to solely focus on academics and the college experience and provides them access to financial resources they otherwise may not have had without taking out student loans," said Justin Edwards, principal, Dunbar High School.

Scholarship awards will be presented by Amy Witherite Founder, Witherite Law Group.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Witherite Law Group Social Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WitheriteLaw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/witheritelaw/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WitheriteLaw

1-800-TruckWreck Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1800TruckWreck/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/1800truckwreck/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/1800truckwreck

SOURCE Witherite Law Group