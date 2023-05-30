WITHERITE LAW GROUP TO SERVE AS PRIMARY SPONSOR OF THE KIER'S HOPE 5TH ANNUAL 5K RUN AND FUN WALK DURING SICKLE CELL AWARENESS MONTH

Approximately 400 runners expected to participate in the event benefitting the Kier's Hope Foundation

DALLAS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck announced it is the primary sponsor of this year's Kier's Hope 5th Annual 5K Run and Fun Walk during Kier's Hope Sickle Cell Awareness Month, which was declared by the State Senate of Texas in 2019. Approximately 400 runners are expected to participate in the event at the Margaret Hunt-Hill Bridge/Ron Kirk Pedestrian Walkway, Dallas, TX 75207 on Saturday, June 3, 2023, which is also Kier's Hope Day in the City of Dallas. Registration begins at 7 a.m. CT and the run starts at 8 a.m. CT.

Steve Harvey Morning Show co-host and comedian Kier "Junior" Spates, who was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at the age of seven, founded the Kier's Hope Foundation Inc. in 2018 to inspire and educate families affected by the disease, provide education, programs, services and funding resources. Spates' experience with sickle cell as a child – unexplainable pain, misdiagnoses, countless emergency room visits and hospital stays – fed his passion for helping others understand the disease and dispelling the stigma associated with it. Spates was inspired to start the foundation by Amy Witherite and the work she does in the communities her firm serves.

"Kier's Hope Foundation envisions a world where Sickle Cell Disease no longer exists, and we are working hard to raise awareness, resources, and funding to provide hope to those fighting this chronic disease," said Spates. "We are grateful our primary sponsor, Amy Witherite and Witherite Law Group, for not just sponsoring the event over the past five years but joining hands with us as a partner to help expand our efforts into other markets this year." 

Sickle cell anemia is a common inherited blood disorder that inhibits the ability of hemoglobin in red blood cells to carry oxygen. The sickle cells stick together, blocking small blood vessels causing pain and other serious complications like infection, acute chest syndrome and stroke. The disease affects approximately 100,000 Americans, mostly African Americans or people who identify as Black. 

"We've sponsored this event for five years in Dallas, and I'm looking forward to the expansion efforts that Kier has planned," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "Together, we can reach the foundation's goal of ultimately improving the quality of life of families that struggle with sickle cell disease."

In addition to Witherite Law Group, this year's event is sponsored by Emmaus Group, D. Herbs, KUR Research and will feature performances by the D-Down Crew, the official dance team of the Dallas Mavericks. All proceeds will go to the Kier's Hope Foundation and address the immediate needs of persons and families affected by sickle cell disease.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP
Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

