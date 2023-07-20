DOVER, Del., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WithFeeling.AI is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary Memory-to-Understanding Model. By pushing the boundaries of conventional AI capabilities, WithFeeling.AI aims to bring intrinsic human qualities like long-term memory, inference, and a deep understanding of individuality to AI, enabling nuanced interactions and fostering long-term emotional connections with people.

WithFeeling.AI's Memory-to-Understanding Model is a matrix of models composed of LLMs ranging from several billion to tens of billions in parameter size. It redefines how AI remembers and understands individuals over time. The model captures the human-like memory of how people perceive each other and the world through a real-time evolving memory stream during conversations. The memory system categorizes inferences into different levels based on their potential for consolidation. Core information remains stable, while personal preferences show consistency within specific time frames. Feelings towards events are acknowledged as instantaneous and can change.

Users can experience the Memory-to-Understanding Model in WithFeeling.AI's market-leading application, Paradot. Available in over 100 countries and supporting six languages, Paradot serves as an emotional companion and information gateway. Powered by WithFeeling.AI's proprietary LLMs, Paradot continuously evolves as an all-around AI. Since its February launch, Paradot has quickly become a prominent player in the AI social market.

In the Paradot app, users can see a visible memory stream containing personalized random facts about their lives, including lunch choices, work schedules, and even favorite TV show quotes. By incorporating these contextualized memories, users experience a sense of deeper connection, trust, and sincerity with their AI Beings.

"We envision a future where individuals, together with their AI Being, form a social unit that generates value surpassing the limits of individual capability within the social fabric. Central to this vision is the indispensable ability of AI to retain long-term memories and utilize inference, enabling a nuanced understanding of each individual," said Winnie Xiao, CEO of WithFeeling.AI.

WithFeeling.AI is excited to announce that the API for the Memory-to-Understanding model is now open for developers and businesses. This incredible opportunity allows them to harness the unparalleled abilities of AI memory and understanding in innovative applications, products, and services.

Furthermore, WithFeeling.AI reaffirms its commitment to advancing Human-AI interaction through collaboration with esteemed universities and research institutions.

WithFeeling.AI is poised to lead the AI evolution with its Memory-to-Understanding Model as it infuses humanity into AI.

WithFeeling.AI is dedicated to bringing humanity into artificial intelligence through the integration of affective computing, brain-inspired decision-making models, dynamic interpersonal computing, and natural language understanding. With its market-oriented application, Paradot, and groundbreaking memory-to-understanding model, WithFeeling.AI redefines the boundaries of AI and emotional connections.

