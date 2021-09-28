WithHealth® and Phosphorus Announce Partnership to Provide Holistic, Preventative Genetic Insights to Employers and Employees

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WithHealth®, a precision concierge care telehealth company for employers and their employees, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Phosphorus, a leading preventative genomics company, to offer GeneCompass, the first holistic, medical-grade genetic test, to enhance WithHealth's Precision Care Program.

GeneCompass is the first medical-grade genetic test to cover a broad range of important preventable conditions, not just limited to inherited cancers or cardiovascular disorders. GeneCompass' medical content also includes the genetics related to endocrinology, vision loss, hearing loss, infertility, neurology and pharmacogenetics. Additionally, GeneCompass bridges the gap between medical genomics and wellness by providing a comprehensive wellness panel including diet and nutrition, exercise genomics, skin and haircare, and the genetics of sleep.

"We are proud to partner with WithHealth to bring GeneCompass to their patients," said Alex Bisignano, Founder and CEO of Phosphorus. "WithHealth is distinctive for adopting a preventative, holistic, and individualized approach to healthcare. We share the same vision and WithHealth is the ideal partner to bring GeneCompass to patients."

"WithHealth is extremely excited to offer GeneCompass to our employers and their employees," said Cindy Salas Murphy, WithHealth Founder and CEO. "The GeneCompass platform not only provides the most holistic view of health and wellness, but it does so with a reporting platform that makes the data understandable to physicians and their patients."

The WithHealth Precision Care Program is slated to launch in 2022, and offers employers a way to invest in their employees' long term health and provide added value to their valued talent.



About WithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth®, a telehealth company, makes health care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

About Phosphorus

Phosphorus' mission is to extend and improve lives by making genomics a foundational part of everyone's health and wellness journey. Having built a verticalized genetic testing platform, from wet lab chemistry to software and bioinformatics, Phosphorus is able to provide the most comprehensive, medical-grade genetic tests at price points helping to democratize access to genomic information. Additionally, Phosphorus provides white-labeling genomics-as-a-service solutions by partnering with organizations who want to deploy their own preventative genetic testing solutions. This helps empower healthcare providers to make preventative genomics the norm in medicine.

For more information, please visit our website at phosphorus.com.

