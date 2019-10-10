WithHealth Expands Executive Team

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WithHealth™, a telemedicine company that provides affordable access to specialty care using precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Steven Miyao to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

With extensive management, entrepreneurial and big data experience spanning nearly three decades, Steven brings valuable leadership to WithHealth's executive team during a period of rapid growth. As COO, Steven will lead operations and direct the company's technology, administrative functions and data strategy.

"Steven joins WithHealth with a wealth of experience in both early-stage and publicly traded companies," said Cindy Salas Murphy, WithHealth's CEO and founder. "We are thrilled to have Steven join us to operationalize our business and to incorporate industry-leading data science as we continue to grow and broaden our customer base."

Prior to joining WithHealth, Steven was the President of Digital, AI & Analytics, Research and Compliance Solutions at SS&C, where he led four distinct business units. While at SS&C, Steven developed AI/machine learning and digital applications for healthcare and financial services. In 1999, he founded, built and led kasina, LLC, a successful data analytics company. Steven built that company into a global firm with clients across five continents and successfully sold kasina to DST Systems, a multi-billion dollar public company, in 2015.

"WithHealth is at the center of some of the most important health trends - telemedicine and precision health," said Miyao. "It is a tremendous pleasure to join Cindy and the WithHealth team, and I am excited and eager to help further the company's success."

About WithHealth

WithHealth™ is a telemedicine company making access to specialty physicians affordable and immediate. Through the application of genomics, connected diagnostic devices, and other innovations, patients can access precision health across all medical specialties for $25-85 per visit. Its affiliated physicians use genomic profiles, the data from everyday wearables and in-home diagnostic tools, to enable a patient care experience that is truly personalized. From the comforts of home or while on the road, physicians are accessible from a smartphone or computer through the WithHealth platform. At WithHealth, members receive care that is affordable, accessible, preventive and personalized.

