Within Hours of Release, Paychex Updates HCM Platform to Reflect New 2018 Withholding Tables

"The updated tables are now here and for Paychex Flex clients submitting payroll today, those payrolls will be processed using the new withholdings," said Martin Mucci, president and CEO of Paychex. "We're proud of the leadership role we've taken in the payroll industry to be among the first to implement these changes, and we look forward to measuring the impact of take-home pay changes as part of our ongoing Small Business Employment Watch research."

Updated 2018 IRS Withholding Guidance

IRS Notice 1036, the just-released guidance, instructs employers how to appropriately withhold wages from their employees' paychecks in 2018. The new tables reflect the increase in the standard deduction, repeal of personal exemptions, and changes in tax rates and brackets. The IRS notes that the tables are designed to produce the correct amount of tax withholding for those with more straightforward situations. Taxpayers with more complex circumstances, such as itemized deductions, dependents or multiple jobs, may want to adjust their withholding. The IRS expects to release an updated withholding tax calculator to assist taxpayers by the end of February.

How Paychex Can Help

For a complete overview of tax reform, including information on the updated 2018 IRS withholding guidance, visit our tax reform resource center at www.paychex.com/articles/compliance/tax-reform.

In addition, Paychex can help businesses implement the provisions of tax reform with comprehensive solutions for managing payroll tax obligations. Visit www.paychex.com for more information.

Note: The information contained within is not tax or legal advice. These issues are complex and applicability depends on individual circumstances. Businesses should consult tax or legal counsel before taking action on any of the items identified above.



