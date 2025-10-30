WITHit Drops the New Zetta and DYO Smartwatches Available Exclusively at Walmart

Stylish New Smartwatches Feature Health and Fitness Tracking, Rapid Charging, and Water-Resistant Design for Everyday Wear

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WITHit (www.withitgear.com/), America's #1 wearable tech accessory brand, introduces two new smartwatches, the sporty Zetta and the sleek DYO, available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com. Where tech meets affordable style, the unisex designs deliver versatility and comfort, from the active-ready Zetta to the polished look of the DYO that comes with two interchangeable silicone bands. When purchased at Walmart.com, the WITHit Zetta is priced at $42.88 and the WITHit DYO at $35.88, making it easy and affordable to stay connected and active with advanced health and fitness tracking, magnetic rapid charging, and water resistance design. Both models are compatible with the free WITHit Smartwatch App, allowing users to sync data seamlessly with Android™ 5.0+ and iOS® 9.0+ devices. Both smartwatches include a two-year product guarantee and U.S.-based customer support, delivering the quality and reliability expected from WITHit, the leading brand in wearable tech accessories.

WITHit Zetta Series Smartwatch, 1.43" Full Touch Amoled Screen, Unisex WITHit DYO Series Smartwatch with 1.45" Full Touch Screen and Interchangeable Bands

Exclusively sold at Walmart, WITHit's Zetta smartwatch features a bold, bright orange band made for active lifestyles, while the streamlined WITHit DYO includes two silicone bands in classic black and neutral blush for effortless styling to complement any look.

The New WITHit Zetta and WITHit DYO Smartwatch Details Include:

WITHit Zetta Series Smartwatch

The WITHit Zetta Smartwatch features a stunning AMOLED high-definition touchscreen and silicone band in sporty orange. With advanced tracking for fitness, health, and more, it's designed to keep up with every move.

1.43" AMOLED Display: Bright 466×466 HD touchscreen for clear fitness stats, messages, and app notifications.

Bright 466×466 HD touchscreen for clear fitness stats, messages, and app notifications. Durable 46mm Case: Lightweight ABS design built for everyday wear, workouts, and active lifestyles.

Lightweight ABS design built for everyday wear, workouts, and active lifestyles. Fast Magnetic Charging: Recharges quickly with an included rapid-charge cable, perfect for all-day use.

Recharges quickly with an included rapid-charge cable, perfect for all-day use. Comfortable Silicone Band: Unisex fitness tracker band in orange with quick-release technology for easy swaps and a secure fit.

Unisex fitness tracker band in orange with quick-release technology for easy swaps and a secure fit. Water-Resistant Design: Safe for swimming, workouts, and daily wear (up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes).

WITHit DYO Series Smartwatch

The WITHit DYO Smartwatch features a 1.45" Full Touch Screen LCD display and comes with two interchangeable silicone bands in black and blush to pair with a range of styles. Built to keep up with busy schedules and life on the go with advanced health and fitness tracking and more.

1.45" LCD Touchscreen Display: Bright 172×320 screen makes fitness stats, calls, and notifications easy to read.

Bright 172×320 screen makes fitness stats, calls, and notifications easy to read. Durable 42mm Case: Lightweight ABS construction built for everyday use and active lifestyles.

Lightweight ABS construction built for everyday use and active lifestyles. Fast Magnetic Charging: Includes rapid-charge cable for quick and convenient power-ups.

Includes rapid-charge cable for quick and convenient power-ups. Two Silicone Bands Included: Unisex quick-release bands for all-day comfort and easy style changes give you two looks with one watch.

Unisex quick-release bands for all-day comfort and easy style changes give you two looks with one watch. Water-Resistant Design: Safe for swimming, workouts, and daily wear (up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes).

"At WITHit, our goal has always been to deliver exceptional innovation and design at an affordable price point, bringing together technology, comfort, and style for everyone," said Matt Shell, Head of Design at WITHit. "With the launch of the Zetta and DYO, available exclusively at Walmart, we're reaching a wider audience who can now enjoy feature-packed smartwatches with advanced health and fitness tracking, impressive battery performance, and more, all without compromising on style or value."

For more information about WITHit's Zetta and DYO smartwatches available exclusively at Walmart, please contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 877.841.7244.

About WITHit

WITHit, founded in 2004, is a leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, distributing, and curating accessories that significantly enhance wearable tech and reading experiences. WITHit excels in the rapid development of creative designs, employing diverse techniques and materials. As America's #1 wearable tech accessory brand, WITHit accessories are sold in 9,000 retail stores throughout the U.S. The company takes pride in its robust technology portfolio, holding 36 patents and producing licensed products for renowned brands. Visit www.withitgear.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Erika Vives

BPM-PR Firm

877.841.7244

[email protected]

