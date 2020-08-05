FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WITHmyDOC, a healthcare technology company based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, announces the launch of [email protected]™, a remote patient monitoring (RPM) kit poised to transform healthcare. Using a web-based intelligence platform to monitor patients and transmit real-time biometric data to healthcare providers, [email protected] supports chronic care management and telehealth visits by providing real-time data to facilitate proactive intervention.

WITHmyDOC's RPM platform allows healthcare providers to review patients' biometric data as frequently as needed between office visits, making it easier to detect, diagnose and treat symptoms. Healthcare IoT devices in the base kit are a pulse oximeter, a weight scale, and a blood pressure monitor. Additional devices available are a glucometer, a 24-hour continuous monitoring temperature sensor and an ECG/respiratory rate sensor. The [email protected] kit includes a 10-inch tablet that transmits vital data to the physicians' office in real time and communicates critical alerts programmed for the individual patient.

Designed for chronic care management, WITHmyDOC's RPM platform delivers predictive analytics through advanced artificial intelligence and utilizes a bilateral notification system. It is a patient-centric platform that is both device- and EHR-agnostic. When their patients use the [email protected] kit, physicians are able to monitor changes in vital signs daily, enabling timely intervention before a costly care episode.

"WITHmyDOC's ability to transmit vital signs in real time directly to the healthcare provider's dashboard allows for earlier intervention and can make a real difference in outcomes," Richard Rodriguez, CEO, WITHmyDOC, says. "In addition, incorporating RPM in chronic disease management can significantly improve patients' quality of life by preventing complications, allowing them to maintain independence and minimizing personal costs," he explains.

[email protected] can significantly reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus by minimizing healthcare professionals' exposure to infected patients. Monitoring can be done while the patient is in an isolation unit, at the hospital or even at home.

"This is a new world for healthcare. As telemedicine takes on a more significant role in healthcare delivery in the future, remote patient monitoring and the [email protected] patient kit will be key drivers," Rodriguez concludes.

About WITHmyDOC

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., WITHmyDOC is a digital health company founded in 2019 that uses a web-based intelligence platform for remote patient monitoring to transform healthcare. We connect patients to their care teams, providing the real-time data needed to control symptom and disease progression. WITHmyDOC partners with health systems, physician practices and healthcare organizations to provide remote patient monitoring that facilitates proactive intervention for chronic care management and to support telehealth visits. For more information visit www.withmydoc.com.

