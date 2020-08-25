WITHmyDOC receives a Microsoft Global Social Entrepreneurship Grant for its Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WITHmyDOC, a healthcare technology company that recently entered the remote patient monitoring (RPM) market, has been awarded a Microsoft Global Social Entrepreneurship Grant to assist in its cloud technology utilization.

According to Microsoft, their Global Social Entrepreneurship Program supports social impact startups with technology, connections and grants so that the startup can focus on bringing their big vision to life and making the world a better place. The program brings together technical and business support with grant dollars to help entrepreneurs quickly bring their innovative solutions to those in need across Healthcare, Sustainability, and Accessibility. Companies awarded the grant receive access to free Microsoft cloud technologies, including up to $120,000 in Azure cloud computing credits.

WITHmyDOC recently launched [email protected]™. Using a web-based intelligence platform to monitor patients and transmit real-time biometric data to healthcare providers, [email protected] supports chronic care management and telehealth visits by providing real-time data to facilitate proactive intervention. [email protected] allows healthcare providers to review patients' biometric data as frequently as needed between office visits, making it easier to detect, diagnose and treat symptoms.

"Microsoft offers the most secure and compliant cloud infrastructure available to the market. In addition, by partnering with Microsoft we have access to cutting edge AI and a top account team that assists in winning strategically important contracts. To receive this grant, we had to prove that we could meet the stringent criteria required for qualification, including having social impact," Richard Rodriguez, CEO, WITHmyDOC, said. "[email protected]'s ability to transmit vital signs in real time directly to the healthcare provider's dashboard allows for earlier intervention and can make a real difference in patient outcomes. WITHmyDOC's [email protected] is transforming healthcare by bringing proactive, value-based healthcare to market," he added.

About WITHmyDOC

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., WITHmyDOC is a digital health company founded in 2019 that uses a web-based intelligence platform for remote patient monitoring to transform healthcare. We connect patients to their care teams, providing the real-time data needed to control symptom and disease progression. WITHmyDOC partners with health systems, physician practices and healthcare organizations to provide remote patient monitoring that facilitates proactive intervention for chronic care management and to support telehealth visits. For more information visit www.withmydoc.com.

Media Contact:

Juliann Kaiser, 770.643-0615

[email protected]

SOURCE WITHmyDOC

Related Links

http://www.withmydoc.com

