WITHmyDOC's Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Offers a COVID-19 Clinical Solution for Overcrowded Hospitals

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than six months after launching [email protected]™, healthcare technology company WITHmyDOC is seeing the value of remote patient monitoring (RPM) come to the forefront as a solution to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on emergency rooms and hospitals.

With U.S. COVID-19 numbers continuing to surge – the latest report says the number of new cases has risen 51 percent over the past month – hospitals are nearing or at capacity of beds and ICU units. RPM, which allows some patients to have their oxygen level monitored at home, has emerged as a safe, effective way to free up hospital beds.

WITHmyDOC's [email protected] kit allows less severe COVID patients to be monitored daily without leaving their home using a tablet and pulse oximeter. Providers can keep an eye on the patient's oxygen level while they are at home and make adjustments when necessary. The kit also allows physicians to set target parameters for each's patient's vital signs. The system will trigger a critical alert if the patient's vital signs fall out of their normal range. At that point, with a COVID-19 patient, the physician can decide whether an at-home treatment modification is in order, whether the amount of oxygen the patient receives needs to change, or whether the patient needs to be admitted to the hospital. A unique feature of WITHmyDOC's kit is that if the patient is on oxygen, the physician's monitoring dashboard shows how much oxygen the patient is taking, in addition to their oxygen level.

"Using [email protected] for less severe COVID patients is a risk mitigation tool that proactively protects patients, reduces the spread of infection and helps alleviate hospital capacity issues," says Richard Rodriguez, CEO of WITHmyDOC. "The ability to monitor the patient's oxygen level at home through RPM is the key to not having to do so in the hospital. It keeps patients at home where they can be cared for in a comfortable, familiar environment."

In response to the crush of new COVID-19 patients in hospitals, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently launched its Acute Hospital Care at Home program, providing new allowances for hospitals to treat patients in their homes using telehealth and RPM options like [email protected] Designed for patients who meet acute inpatient or overnight observation admission criteria, the program considers the patient's home to be part of the hospital.

According to CMS, hospitals already using RPM have found they can deliver hospital-level care in their patients' homes with lower readmission rates, more physical mobility and a positive patient experience.

About WITHmyDOC

Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., WITHmyDOC is a digital health company founded in 2019 that uses a web-based intelligence platform for remote patient monitoring to transform healthcare. We connect patients to their care teams, providing the real-time data needed to control symptom and disease progression. WITHmyDOC partners with health systems, physician practices and healthcare organizations to provide remote patient monitoring that facilitates proactive intervention for chronic care management and to support telehealth visits. For more information visit www.withmydoc.com

Media Contact:

Juliann Kaiser, 770.643-0615

[email protected]

SOURCE WITHmyDOC

Related Links

http://www.withmydoc.com

